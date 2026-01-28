GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

UAE keeps key interest rate unchanged in first decision of 2026, tracking Fed

Base rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) stays at 3.65%

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE keeps key interest rate unchanged in first decision of 2026, tracking Fed
WAM

Dubai: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced late Wednesday it has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) at 3.65%.

This CBUAE decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

"The CBUAE has also decided to maintain the interest rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE at 50 basis points above the Base Rate for all standing credit facilities."

 (The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of monetary policy and provides an effective floor for overnight money market interest rates in the UAE.)

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Central Bank

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes questions from reporters during a press conference after the release of the Fed policy decision to leave interest rates unchanged, at the Federal Reserve in Washington, US.

US keeps interest rate same in first decision of 2026

32m ago2m read
What do rate cuts mean for your everyday or routine finances?

How today’s US interest rate call affects your finances

4m read
Should UAE borrowers expect fewer rate cuts in 2026?

Should UAE borrowers expect fewer rate cuts in 2026?

3m read
UAE cuts interest rate for third, final time in 2025

UAE cuts interest rate for third, final time in 2025

1m read