UAE central bank issues limited-edition gold and silver commemorative coins

Gold and silver coins celebrate MBZUAI’s fifth anniversary and AI achievements
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued gold and silver commemorative coins to mark the fifth anniversary of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).
The University is celebrating five years since welcoming its first cohort in 2020 and highlighting its achievements from 2020 to 2025.
The obverse of the gold coin features MBZUAI’s Knowledge Centre alongside the years “2020” and “2025” to mark the five-year milestone.
The design includes the inscription “Power from Knowledge to Serve” surrounded by the name “Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence” in Arabic and English, along with the University’s logo.
The reverse bears the UAE national emblem, encircled by the inscription “Central Bank of the UAE” in Arabic and English.
The silver coin’s obverse also depicts the Knowledge Centre and the years 2020–2025, enhanced with intricate geometric motifs and encircled by the University’s name in both Arabic and English, alongside its official logo.
The reverse shows the nominal value “Dh50” surrounded by “Central Bank of the UAE” in Arabic and English.
A total of 10 gold coins and 500 silver coins, each weighing 50 grams, have been issued. The commemorative coins coincide with MBZUAI’s fifth anniversary celebrations, reflecting the University’s pioneering role in AI, science, and technology, while reinforcing the UAE’s global leadership in innovation.
The coins have been delivered to MBZUAI and will not be available for public sale at CBUAE or the University.
Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at CBUAE, said: “The issuance of this commemorative coin reflects our commitment to highlighting national initiatives in education and recognising the role played by MBZUAI since its establishment as an advanced model of specialised academic institutions, supporting the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy.”
Eric Xing, President and University Professor at MBZUAI, added:
“The issuance of the commemorative coins by the Central Bank of the UAE is a profound recognition of MBZUAI’s role in the nation’s strategic evolution. As we mark our fifth anniversary, we are proud to be part of the UAE’s success in embedding artificial intelligence at the heart of its national agenda. It is an honour for our journey toward becoming a global epicentre for AI research and higher education to be recognised through a historic tradition, one that bridges the heritage of the Emirates with the frontier of future technology.”
