GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

UAE launches first AI-designed commemorative coin challenge

Project invites the public to take part in a nationwide design challenge

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
UAE launches first AI-designed commemorative coin challenge
Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) have launched the country’s first initiative to design a commemorative coin using generative artificial intelligence.

The project invites the public to take part in a nationwide design challenge where participants will use AI tools to create a coin that reflects the UAE’s technological journey — past, present, and future.

The initiative was announced during UAE Codes Day, which celebrates the launch of the region’s first e-government by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on October 29, 2001 — a milestone marking the start of the UAE’s digital transformation.

National symbol

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said the challenge reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering society to participate in shaping the country’s digital future.

“Through this commemorative coin design challenge, we celebrate the UAE’s journey, one that combines ambition and vision to harness technology for the benefit of societies,” Al Olama said.
“We continue to build on our achievements to solidify the UAE’s global leadership in AI and coding, and to advance our vision of a digital future driven by innovation, knowledge, and meaningful community participation.”

The initiative aims to showcase the UAE’s progress as a global hub for artificial intelligence, innovation, and advanced technology, while encouraging public engagement in creative digital projects.

Innovative design

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said the challenge aligns with the UAE’s vision to foster innovation and sustainable growth through digital transformation.

“The UAE Codes initiative embodies the wise leadership’s vision to solidify the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation,” he said. “It achieves this by leveraging artificial intelligence to design digital solutions and futuristic services that reinforce a sustainable and knowledge-based economy.”

He added that the Commemorative Coin Design Challenge represents a model for community engagement and national creativity.

“As part of the Central Bank's efforts to support innovation, digital transformation, and the development of local partnerships, this initiative deepens community engagement in digital creativity and strengthens national innovative skills, contributing to the UAE's aspirations for a prosperous economic future,” Balama said.

Design challenge

Participants are required to design their commemorative coin using generative AI tools, ensuring the artwork fits a circular minting format and follows ethical and legal standards.

The winning design will be selected and featured on an official commemorative coin issued by the Central Bank of the UAE, symbolizing the nation’s achievements in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

The winner will be announced during UAE Codes 2025 events. The initiative underlines the UAE’s goal to integrate AI into creative industries and strengthen its role as a regional and global leader in digital innovation.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
AI

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Entities will be required to secure written approval from their boards of directors before launching any telemarketing activities.

Central Bank to regulate bank telemarketing services

3m read
Tamara gets UAE licence in major step for regional fintech expansion.

Tamara secures UAE Central Bank approval

1m read
After India, Wise gets UAE nod for money transfers

After India, Wise gets UAE nod for money transfers

2m read
Mbank & Blockchain Center AUH to drive AE Coin adoption

Mbank & Blockchain Center AUH to drive AE Coin adoption

2m read