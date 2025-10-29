UAE launches first AI-designed commemorative coin challenge

Project invites the public to take part in a nationwide design challenge
Dubai: The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) have launched the country’s first initiative to design a commemorative coin using generative artificial intelligence.
The project invites the public to take part in a nationwide design challenge where participants will use AI tools to create a coin that reflects the UAE’s technological journey — past, present, and future.
The initiative was announced during UAE Codes Day, which celebrates the launch of the region’s first e-government by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on October 29, 2001 — a milestone marking the start of the UAE’s digital transformation.
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said the challenge reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering society to participate in shaping the country’s digital future.
“Through this commemorative coin design challenge, we celebrate the UAE’s journey, one that combines ambition and vision to harness technology for the benefit of societies,” Al Olama said.
“We continue to build on our achievements to solidify the UAE’s global leadership in AI and coding, and to advance our vision of a digital future driven by innovation, knowledge, and meaningful community participation.”
The initiative aims to showcase the UAE’s progress as a global hub for artificial intelligence, innovation, and advanced technology, while encouraging public engagement in creative digital projects.
Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said the challenge aligns with the UAE’s vision to foster innovation and sustainable growth through digital transformation.
“The UAE Codes initiative embodies the wise leadership’s vision to solidify the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation,” he said. “It achieves this by leveraging artificial intelligence to design digital solutions and futuristic services that reinforce a sustainable and knowledge-based economy.”
He added that the Commemorative Coin Design Challenge represents a model for community engagement and national creativity.
“As part of the Central Bank's efforts to support innovation, digital transformation, and the development of local partnerships, this initiative deepens community engagement in digital creativity and strengthens national innovative skills, contributing to the UAE's aspirations for a prosperous economic future,” Balama said.
Participants are required to design their commemorative coin using generative AI tools, ensuring the artwork fits a circular minting format and follows ethical and legal standards.
The winning design will be selected and featured on an official commemorative coin issued by the Central Bank of the UAE, symbolizing the nation’s achievements in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.
The winner will be announced during UAE Codes 2025 events. The initiative underlines the UAE’s goal to integrate AI into creative industries and strengthen its role as a regional and global leader in digital innovation.
