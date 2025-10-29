UAE launches first AI-designed commemorative coin challenge

The initiative was announced during UAE Codes Day, which celebrates the launch of the region’s first e-government by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on October 29, 2001 — a milestone marking the start of the UAE’s digital transformation.

The project invites the public to take part in a nationwide design challenge where participants will use AI tools to create a coin that reflects the UAE’s technological journey — past, present, and future.

Dubai: The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) have launched the country’s first initiative to design a commemorative coin using generative artificial intelligence.

“Through this commemorative coin design challenge, we celebrate the UAE’s journey, one that combines ambition and vision to harness technology for the benefit of societies,” Al Olama said. “We continue to build on our achievements to solidify the UAE’s global leadership in AI and coding, and to advance our vision of a digital future driven by innovation, knowledge, and meaningful community participation.”

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said the challenge reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering society to participate in shaping the country’s digital future.

“As part of the Central Bank's efforts to support innovation, digital transformation, and the development of local partnerships, this initiative deepens community engagement in digital creativity and strengthens national innovative skills, contributing to the UAE's aspirations for a prosperous economic future,” Balama said.

“The UAE Codes initiative embodies the wise leadership’s vision to solidify the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation,” he said. “It achieves this by leveraging artificial intelligence to design digital solutions and futuristic services that reinforce a sustainable and knowledge-based economy.”

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said the challenge aligns with the UAE’s vision to foster innovation and sustainable growth through digital transformation.

The winner will be announced during UAE Codes 2025 events. The initiative underlines the UAE’s goal to integrate AI into creative industries and strengthen its role as a regional and global leader in digital innovation.

The winning design will be selected and featured on an official commemorative coin issued by the Central Bank of the UAE, symbolizing the nation’s achievements in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.