UAE unveils world's first AI policy for national elections

UAE sets global benchmark with world’s first AI election policy: Omar Sultan Al Olama
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has introduced a world-first policy regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in national elections, a landmark move that reinforces the country’s leadership in shaping ethical and transparent technology governance, according to a report by Al Bayan Arabic daily
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, unveiled the new framework, titled the National Elections Committee Policy on the Use of Artificial Intelligence, developed in partnership with the Federal National Council (FNC) and the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs.
The policy requires every candidate in the upcoming Federal National Council elections to declare and register any use of AI tools in their campaigns. The measure aims to ensure transparency, prevent manipulation, and maintain the integrity of the democratic process.
“This is the first policy of its kind globally,” Al Olama said, noting that the UAE’s approach seeks to strike a balance between innovation and responsibility. “AI can help candidates reach a broader audience, but it can also be misused to influence voters unfairly. In the UAE, all AI applications in campaigns must be declared, reviewed, and monitored to ensure fairness.”
Al Olama said the new policy reflects the UAE’s proactive stance in legislating and managing emerging technologies to serve humanity and improve quality of life without compromising ethical principles.
He highlighted that the National Charter for the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, which acts as a national reference for AI deployment across government and private sectors. The charter balances innovation with regulation, ensuring technological progress enhances productivity while upholding societal values.
Citing international models, Al Olama noted that the European Union’s stringent regulations have slowed innovation, while the United States’ flexible, non-binding guidelines have fuelled rapid technological growth. “The UAE has chosen a balanced path — one of proactive legislation combined with continuous innovation,” he said.
He pointed out that the UAE was among the first nations to appoint AI as an “advisor” to the Cabinet — using real-time analysis and data-driven insights to support critical decision-making in economic and social matters.
“The UAE’s vision rests on global collaboration to build adaptive legal frameworks capable of addressing the opportunities and challenges of the digital age,” he added. “We aim to ensure safe, responsible AI use while empowering Emirati talent to seize the vast opportunities this technology creates.”
Al Olama revealed that the UAE has launched the world’s first integrated smart legislative system powered by AI, which is designed to modernise how laws are studied, drafted, and evaluated.
“AI in the legislative field helps analyse technical details, assess economic and social impacts, and provide insights for more effective policymaking,” he said. “The goal isn’t to replace human legislators, but to empower them with data-driven intelligence.”
He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has presented the UAE’s balanced AI governance model at international forums, demonstrating its commitment to responsible and ethical innovation.
Economic leadership through regulation
On the economic front, Al Olama said the UAE is formulating advanced laws to govern AI use in the financial sector, particularly within Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s financial free zones, which already have sophisticated regulatory systems.
He underscored the importance of maintaining a flexible, forward-looking legal framework to guide AI adoption in financial services, enabling innovation while safeguarding public trust.
The UAE’s “legislative laboratories,” he said, allow companies to test new laws in controlled environments before nationwide rollout. These experimental spaces enable policymakers to evaluate social, economic, and governmental impacts before wider application.
Al Olama also announced that the UAE is developing clear guidelines for the use of AI in journalism and digital content creation, a pressing issue in the age of misinformation and deepfakes.
“When we see content online, how do we know if it’s authentic or AI-generated?” he asked. “These laws ensure responsible AI use in media without stifling creativity or innovation.”
He warned that the absence of such regulation could lead to serious challenges, including the spread of fake content, manipulation, and privacy violations. Citing global data, he noted that 81 per cent of journalists now use AI in their daily work, while fewer than 13 per cent of media institutions have formal AI-use policies.
“Every technology is a double-edged sword,” Al Olama said. “AI is one of humanity’s greatest opportunities for progress, but our laws must remain fast, flexible, and forward-looking to keep pace with global change and our national ambitions.”
Al Olama emphasised that AI’s ability to analyse personal data with extraordinary precision makes privacy protection one of the UAE’s foremost legislative priorities.
He described the current moment as a pivotal turning point in the evolution of AI, as rapid global adoption accelerates the need for clear, adaptive laws to ensure safe and responsible use.
“The greatest challenge today,” he said, “is finding the right balance, thereby ensuring AI is used effectively without being misused.”
Global figures show that 88 per cent of workers already use AI directly or indirectly, while the World Economic Forum estimates that the technology could create more than 69 million new jobs and generate over $407 billion in global economic value by 2027.
The minister concluded by stressing that governance must be a shared responsibility. “The UAE believes that AI regulation is not the task of governments alone,” he said. “It is a collective duty — involving government, society, individuals, and the private sector — to sustain innovation, open new markets, and minimise risks. Our goal is to ensure AI remains a force for good.”
