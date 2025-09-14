UAE puts AI at the core of future economy, targets 20% of GDP contribution

National strategy positions the country as a global leader in artificial intelligence
Abu Dhabi: Since launching its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in 2017, the UAE has placed AI at the heart of its development agenda, with full integration across healthcare, transport, education, energy, and logistics targeted by 2031.
The UAE is pursuing an ambitious multi-billion-dirham programme to cement its place as a global AI leader.
Analysts say the strategy builds on the country’s advanced infrastructure, bold government policies, strategic alliances, and strong talent pipeline. AI is now central to efforts to diversify the non-oil economy and is forecast to contribute up to 20% of non-oil GDP by 2031.
From a market worth Dh12.74 billion in 2023, AI in the UAE is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 44%, reaching Dh170.14 billion by 2030, according to Trends Research & Advisory. Growth is being fuelled by startups, research institutions, training initiatives, and robust policy frameworks.
The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications has launched a 10-day US tour for 50 Chief AI Officers from federal entities. The delegation will visit Google, Meta, OpenAI, Palantir, NVIDIA, IBM, Amazon, and Microsoft to study innovations, exchange expertise, and explore collaboration.
Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s vision to integrate AI in government, strengthen global partnerships, and showcase Emirati leadership on the world stage.
Mohammed Bin Taliah, Head of Government Services and delegation leader, added that the programme will generate ideas to enhance services and boost competitiveness.
The appointments of Chief AI Officers followed a Cabinet decision chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The move supports the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which prioritises AI and digital leadership.
