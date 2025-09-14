GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE puts AI at the core of future economy, targets 20% of GDP contribution

National strategy positions the country as a global leader in artificial intelligence

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
UAE puts AI at the core of future economy, targets 20% of GDP contribution

Abu Dhabi: Since launching its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in 2017, the UAE has placed AI at the heart of its development agenda, with full integration across healthcare, transport, education, energy, and logistics targeted by 2031.

The UAE is pursuing an ambitious multi-billion-dirham programme to cement its place as a global AI leader.

AI to contribute 20% to GDP by 2031

Analysts say the strategy builds on the country’s advanced infrastructure, bold government policies, strategic alliances, and strong talent pipeline. AI is now central to efforts to diversify the non-oil economy and is forecast to contribute up to 20% of non-oil GDP by 2031.

Dh170 billion market by 2030

From a market worth Dh12.74 billion in 2023, AI in the UAE is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 44%, reaching Dh170.14 billion by 2030, according to Trends Research & Advisory. Growth is being fuelled by startups, research institutions, training initiatives, and robust policy frameworks.

Knowledge tour for AI leaders

The Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications has launched a 10-day US tour for 50 Chief AI Officers from federal entities. The delegation will visit Google, Meta, OpenAI, Palantir, NVIDIA, IBM, Amazon, and Microsoft to study innovations, exchange expertise, and explore collaboration.

Government commitment

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s vision to integrate AI in government, strengthen global partnerships, and showcase Emirati leadership on the world stage.

Mohammed Bin Taliah, Head of Government Services and delegation leader, added that the programme will generate ideas to enhance services and boost competitiveness.

Translating UAE vision 2031

The appointments of Chief AI Officers followed a Cabinet decision chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The move supports the “We the UAE 2031” vision, which prioritises AI and digital leadership.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAItechnology

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE GDP hits Dh455 billion in Q1

UAE GDP hits Dh455 billion in Q1

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Emirati women

1m read
How Emirati women are defining the future of the UAE

How Emirati women are defining the future of the UAE

5m read
The global AI industry is expanding at an unprecedented rate.

How AI is becoming the UAE’s next economic engine

3m read