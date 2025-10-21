Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to visit UAE for three days

Chandrababu Naidu to meet top executives, Telugu community and hold investment roadshow
Dubai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a three-day visit to the UAE starting tomorrow, October 22, to engage with the Indian expats from the state and invite global industry leaders for an upcoming Indian business summit in Visakhapatnam, the state government announced on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister's tour will see him participating in business roundtables, a roadshow, and a special diaspora event.
According to the official travel itinerary, Naidu will depart from Hyderabad in Telangana to Dubai on Wednesday morning for the first leg of his tour, which includes one-to-one meetings with business leaders and participation in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit roadshow in Dubai.
The first day's schedule includes a visit to the Museum of the Future followed by the CII Partnership Summit roadshow, designed to showcase investment opportunities ahead of the main summit scheduled for November 14-15 in Visakhapatnam.
On the same day, Naidu is scheduled to hold discussions with PNC Menon, chairman of Sobha Group, regarding infrastructure development and IT parks in the state and Ramakrishnan Sivaswamy Iyer, chairman of Transworld Group, focusing on port development, ship management and solutions, according to the statement.
On Thursday, October 23, the Chief Minister is expected to participate in high-level meetings in Abu Dhabi to discuss bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
Business engagements on the second day include meetings with Yusuffali MA, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, and many other business leaders in Abu Dhabi. The meetings will explore potential collaborations and investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.
He will also visit the BAPS Mandir and travel to Yas Island to visit Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld Yas Island.
Back in Dubai on Friday, October 24, Naidu will attend the Emirates Business Roundtable.
The highlight of the tour will be the Telugu Diaspora event, scheduled to take place at The Great Ballroom, Le Méridien in Dubai on Friday evening, organised by AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (NRTS).
Accompanying the Chief Minister on this crucial tour are Minister for Investments BC Janardhan Reddy, Minister for Industries TG Bharath, Secretary to CM Kartikeya Misra, Secretary of Industries N Yuvaraj, APEDB CEO CM Saikanth Varma and Ratan Tata Innovation Hub CEO Dhatri Reddy.
