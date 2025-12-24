GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Sakibul Gani smashes fastest List A century by an Indian

Bihar captain races to 100 in 32 balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy opener

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Bihar captain Sakibul Gani
Bihar captain Sakibul Gani
@CricketNDTV/X

Bihar captain Sakibul Gani delivered a breathtaking performance on Wednesday, becoming the fastest Indian to score a List A century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group opener against Arunachal Pradesh at the JSCA Oval Ground.

Gani reached his hundred in just 32 balls, setting a new national benchmark in List A cricket. He remained unbeaten on 128 from 40 deliveries, an innings packed with clean hitting that included 10 fours and 12 sixes. His knock came on a remarkable day for Indian domestic cricket, as Jharkhand’s Ishan Kishan also entered the record books with a 33-ball century against Karnataka in Ahmedabad.

Notably, the two fastest List A hundreds by Indian batters were recorded on the same opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at two different venues — Ranchi and Ahmedabad.

The overall world record for the fastest List A century, however, remains with Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk, who reached the milestone in 29 balls for South Australia against Tasmania in Adelaide in October 2023.

Bihar’s innings was a collective onslaught. Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi led the charge with a stunning 190 off 84 balls, becoming the youngest centurion in men’s List A cricket. Ayush Loharuka added to the carnage with a rapid 116 off 56 deliveries, while Gani’s century capped a dominant batting display.

After choosing to bat first, Bihar piled up a staggering 574 for six — the highest total ever recorded in List A cricket. The previous record was 506 for two, set by Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022. Bihar’s innings featured 49 fours and 38 sixes, underlining a day of relentless scoring and shattered records.

Fastest centuries by Indians in List A cricket

  1. Sakibul Gani - 32 balls, Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, December 24, 2025

  2. Ishan Kishan - 33 balls, Jharkhand vs Karnataka, December 24, 2025

  3. Anmolpreet Singh - 35 balls, Punjab vs Arunachal Pradesh, December 21, 2024

  4. Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 36 balls, Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, December 24, 2025

  5. Yusuf Pathan - 40 balls, Baroda vs Maharashtra, February 16, 2010

Related Topics:
cricketindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Suryavanshi hits explosive 190 off 84, rewrites history

48m ago3m read
Buys Big Ticket in his name, Indian tailor wins Dh100K

Buys Big Ticket in his name, Indian tailor wins Dh100K

1m read
A China Southern Airlines plane takes off at Shanghai’s Hongqiao International Airport. China, along with India, has been among the fiercest opponents of EU legislation that requires all airlines to offset carbon emissions.

India slams China over Arunachal woman airport ordeal

2m read
RBI headquarters in Mumbai. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Mirrox, Nord FX among 7 new platforms flagged by RBI

3m read