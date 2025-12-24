Sakibul Gani smashes fastest List A century by an Indian

Gani reached his hundred in just 32 balls, setting a new national benchmark in List A cricket. He remained unbeaten on 128 from 40 deliveries, an innings packed with clean hitting that included 10 fours and 12 sixes. His knock came on a remarkable day for Indian domestic cricket, as Jharkhand’s Ishan Kishan also entered the record books with a 33-ball century against Karnataka in Ahmedabad.