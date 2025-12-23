GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Five wickets in a over! Indonesian bowler creates record

Priandana achieves historic milestone during the first T20I between Indonesia and Cambodia

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Five wickets in a over! Indonesian bowler creates record

Dubai: Indonesia fast bowler Gede Priandana rose to prominence after producing a remarkable and unprecedented feat in T20I cricket. The 28-year-old etched his name into the record books by becoming the first bowler to claim five wickets in a single over in a T20I match. He achieved the historic milestone during the first T20I between Indonesia and Cambodia in Bali, delivering the extraordinary spell in his very first over of the game.

Priandana tore through Cambodia’s middle and lower order during their chase of 168, picking up five wickets in one over that also included a hat-trick.

Introduced into the attack in the 16th over, he struck immediately by dismissing opener Shah Abrar Hussain for 37 off the opening delivery. He then removed Nirmaljit Singh and Chanthoeun Rathanak on consecutive balls to complete his hat-trick.

The right-arm pacer went on to dismiss tail-enders Mongdara Sok and Pel Vannak off the final two deliveries of the over, sealing an astonishing five-wicket haul. Having bowled just one over in the match, Priandana finished with sensational figures of 1-5, setting a new T20I record for the most wickets taken in a single over.

His spell played a decisive role as Cambodia were bundled out for 107, handing Indonesia a commanding 60-run victory and a 1—0 lead in the eight-match series. Earlier in the match, Priandana also contributed with the bat, scoring 6 runs from 11 balls while opening the innings alongside Dharma Kesuma. Kesuma starred with a superb 110 off 68 balls, propelling Indonesia to a strong total of 167.

Before Priandana’s achievement, the only instance of five wickets falling in an over in T20I cricket occurred during the 2010 T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia. While Mohammad Amir bowled that over, two of the dismissals were run-outs. Australia went on to win that game by 34 runs after defending a total of 191.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's Virat Kohli looks on during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6, 2025.

Kohli’s domestic return to Bengaluru hits a roadblock

1h ago2m read
Will India meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday?

Will India meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday?

2m read
Iraqi's Merchas Ghazi (centre) is challenged by Harib Abdalla (right) and Nicolas Gimenez of the UAE during the 2026 World Cup play off first leg match in Abu Dhabi.

World Cup qualifier: UAE-Iraq end at 1-1 in first leg

12m read
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF

Messi Show: Brace, nutmeg, and historic 400 Assists

2m read