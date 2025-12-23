Five wickets in a over! Indonesian bowler creates record

Priandana achieves historic milestone during the first T20I between Indonesia and Cambodia
Dubai: Indonesia fast bowler Gede Priandana rose to prominence after producing a remarkable and unprecedented feat in T20I cricket. The 28-year-old etched his name into the record books by becoming the first bowler to claim five wickets in a single over in a T20I match. He achieved the historic milestone during the first T20I between Indonesia and Cambodia in Bali, delivering the extraordinary spell in his very first over of the game.
Priandana tore through Cambodia’s middle and lower order during their chase of 168, picking up five wickets in one over that also included a hat-trick.
Introduced into the attack in the 16th over, he struck immediately by dismissing opener Shah Abrar Hussain for 37 off the opening delivery. He then removed Nirmaljit Singh and Chanthoeun Rathanak on consecutive balls to complete his hat-trick.
The right-arm pacer went on to dismiss tail-enders Mongdara Sok and Pel Vannak off the final two deliveries of the over, sealing an astonishing five-wicket haul. Having bowled just one over in the match, Priandana finished with sensational figures of 1-5, setting a new T20I record for the most wickets taken in a single over.
His spell played a decisive role as Cambodia were bundled out for 107, handing Indonesia a commanding 60-run victory and a 1—0 lead in the eight-match series. Earlier in the match, Priandana also contributed with the bat, scoring 6 runs from 11 balls while opening the innings alongside Dharma Kesuma. Kesuma starred with a superb 110 off 68 balls, propelling Indonesia to a strong total of 167.
Before Priandana’s achievement, the only instance of five wickets falling in an over in T20I cricket occurred during the 2010 T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia. While Mohammad Amir bowled that over, two of the dismissals were run-outs. Australia went on to win that game by 34 runs after defending a total of 191.
