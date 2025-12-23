Five wickets in a over! Indonesian bowler creates record

Before Priandana’s achievement, the only instance of five wickets falling in an over in T20I cricket occurred during the 2010 T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia. While Mohammad Amir bowled that over, two of the dismissals were run-outs. Australia went on to win that game by 34 runs after defending a total of 191.

The right-arm pacer went on to dismiss tail-enders Mongdara Sok and Pel Vannak off the final two deliveries of the over, sealing an astonishing five-wicket haul. Having bowled just one over in the match, Priandana finished with sensational figures of 1-5, setting a new T20I record for the most wickets taken in a single over.

Dubai: Indonesia fast bowler Gede Priandana rose to prominence after producing a remarkable and unprecedented feat in T20I cricket. The 28-year-old etched his name into the record books by becoming the first bowler to claim five wickets in a single over in a T20I match. He achieved the historic milestone during the first T20I between Indonesia and Cambodia in Bali, delivering the extraordinary spell in his very first over of the game.

