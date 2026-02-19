GOLD/FOREX
Umpire dies after bee attack during cricket match in India

The incident occurred during an under-13 game at Rahul Sapru Ground in Kanpur

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: A cricket umpire died after a swarm of bees attacked players and officials during a junior league match on Wednesday, injuring several others.

The incident occurred during an under-13 game at Rahul Sapru Ground in Kanpur.

Manik Gupta, a long-time member of the Kanpur Cricket Association’s umpiring panel, had just officiated the match and was standing near an adjacent field when the swarm descended.

Popular umpire

As bees began stinging players and officials, chaos erupted. Gupta attempted to run but collapsed and was repeatedly stung before being rescued.

He was initially taken to clinics in Shuklaganj and later referred to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Gupta was a well-known figure in Kanpur’s cricketing community, having officiated numerous regional matches over the past three decades. His death has shocked the local sporting fraternity.

Another umpire, Jagdish Sharma, was also injured in the attack but is reported to be out of danger.

Several players and spectators who suffered bee stings have been hospitalised and are receiving treatment.

