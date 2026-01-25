GOLD/FOREX
Young Egyptian footballer dies after on-field collision in lower-league match

Loei Ali died from complications linked to the injury

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Loei Ali
Supplied

Dubai: An Egyptian lower-division football match ended in tragedy on Sunday evening after a young player died from injuries sustained during play, turning a routine league fixture into a moment of national shock.

Loei Ali, a player for Markaz Shabab Al Bokari, collapsed after a heavy challenge during his team’s fourth-division match against Sheikh Zayed in the Giza regional league. Club officials later confirmed that he died from complications linked to the injury.

According to preliminary accounts, the incident occurred following a forceful collision involving the opposing team’s goalkeeper. Ali suffered a severe abdominal injury that caused a perforation to his stomach. He was rushed to hospital and taken into emergency surgery, but doctors were unable to save him.

The match itself ended with a 2-0 victory for Al Bokari in the 16th round of the competition’s second group. Celebrations, however, were abruptly replaced by grief as news of the player’s death spread among teammates, officials and spectators.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
