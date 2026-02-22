Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abo Rida mourns footballer’s tragic death
Dubai: A promising young footballer has died in a tragic accident in Egypt after a charitable Ramadan initiative he was taking part in turned into a devastating loss for his family and community.
The victim, Motassem Zakaria, captain of the Mansoura Workers Club youth team, was killed in Dakahlia governorate shortly before the Maghrib call to prayer on Saturday while distributing iftar meals and dates to travellers and passers-by on the road.
The activity was part of a voluntary initiative he had regularly joined during the holy month of Ramadan.
The Egyptian Football Association president, Hany Abo Rida, mourned the young player, saying that his death is a painful loss. Coaches and officials from the club’s youth academy also expressed deep shock, saying Zakaria was not only a talented footballer but also a respected team captain known for his strong character and good manners.
Club representatives said the 2011-born player had shown exceptional promise and leadership at a young age and was widely expected to have a bright future in the sport. His commitment to community service during Ramadan, they added, reflected the values he carried both on and off the pitch.