GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Young Egyptian footballer dies in traffic accident during Ramadan charity

Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abo Rida mourns footballer’s tragic death

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motassem Zakaria
Motassem Zakaria
Supplied

Dubai: A promising young footballer has died in a tragic accident in Egypt after a charitable Ramadan initiative he was taking part in turned into a devastating loss for his family and community.

The victim, Motassem Zakaria, captain of the Mansoura Workers Club youth team, was killed in Dakahlia governorate shortly before the Maghrib call to prayer on Saturday while distributing iftar meals and dates to travellers and passers-by on the road.

The activity was part of a voluntary initiative he had regularly joined during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Egyptian Football Association president, Hany Abo Rida, mourned the young player, saying that his death is a painful loss. Coaches and officials from the club’s youth academy also expressed deep shock, saying Zakaria was not only a talented footballer but also a respected team captain known for his strong character and good manners.

Club representatives said the 2011-born player had shown exceptional promise and leadership at a young age and was widely expected to have a bright future in the sport. His commitment to community service during Ramadan, they added, reflected the values he carried both on and off the pitch.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

18 killed as heavy truck collides with pick-up van

18 killed as heavy truck collides with pick-up van

1m read
Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels and Khaled El Sayyad, CEO at El Sayyad Group inked an agreement that will bring a Rove Hotel to Egypt.

Rove Hotels to debut in Egypt with Cairo site

2m read
Bride dies instantly; groom succumbs to injuries hours after their wedding.

Bride, groom killed in car crash hours after wedding

1m read
Loei Ali

Egyptian footballer dies after on-field collision

1m read