Bride and groom killed in car crash hours after wedding in Egypt

Dubai: What was meant to be the beginning of a joyful new life ended in heartbreak last Sunday, when a devastating car accident in the southern Egyptian governorate of Minya claimed the lives of a newlywed couple and two others.
The incident occurred in the Beni Mazar district, north of Minya, when a car carrying the bride, groom, the bride’s sister, and a fourth individual overturned en route to the couple’s new home shortly after their wedding celebration.
Egyptian authorities confirmed that the bride and her sister died instantly at the scene due to severe injuries. The groom and the driver were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Hours later, the groom succumbed to his injuries, dying on what was to be his wedding night.
The accident has triggered a wave of grief across Egypt. A video circulating online shows the bride’s father in tears, clutching onto her memory in disbelief: “I didn’t even get a chance to be happy for you, my daughter… my beloved girl.”
The bodies were transferred to the morgue as prosecutors opened an official investigation into the circumstances of the crash.
