Egypt: Three killed, 34 injured in bus crash at Luxor highway

Early indications suggest driver may have lost control due to speeding or tire blowout

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Egypt: Three killed, 34 injured in bus crash at Luxor highway
Supplied

Egypt: Three killed, 34 injured in bus crash at Luxor highway

Three dead, dozens injured in passenger bus crash near Luxor

Early indications suggest the driver may have lost control of the vehicle due to speeding or tire blowout

By Khitam Al Amir

Chief News Editor

Dubai: Three people were killed and 34 others injured when a passenger bus travelling from Luxor to Cairo overturned on the Eastern Desert Highway, east of Luxor, according to local media reports.

Authorities said the Luxor security directorate received an alert from emergency police about the crash. Twenty ambulances were dispatched to the scene. The injured were transferred to Al Karnak International Hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were moved to a local morgue pending investigations.

Officials are examining the cause of the accident. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver may have lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speed or a tire blowout.

Witnesses at the scene described a chaotic aftermath. “It happened so fast; we couldn’t believe it,” one survivor said. Rescue teams worked quickly to pull victims from the wreckage, while traffic authorities diverted vehicles to allow emergency services to operate.

