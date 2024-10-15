Cairo: A bus crash on a highway in Egypt killed 12 people and injured 33 Monday, the country's health ministry said in a statement.

The bus was carrying commuting college students home from Galala University in Egypt's eastern Suez governorate when it flipped on the highway, state-owned newspaper Akhbar Al Youm reported.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident, and investigations were underway to determine the bus's speed and circumstances when it crashed, the newspaper said.

The health ministry said the injured were transferred to a nearby hospital, from which 19 were discharged by Monday evening.

The Galala road where the accident occurred is one of thousands of kilometres of highways and overpasses built over the past decade as part of the government's focus on infrastructure projects.