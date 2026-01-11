GOLD/FOREX
Veteran Syrian Actor Ahmad Melli dies at 80

Artist passes away on Sunday morning following admission to ICU

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Born in Damascus in 1949 to a Kurdish family, Melli began his artistic career in the early 1970s.
Dubai: Veteran Syrian actor Ahmad Melli passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 80, following a sudden health crisis that required his admission to the intensive care unit at the National Hospital in Damascus, according to Syria’s Al Watan newspaper.

Born in Damascus in 1949 to a Kurdish family, Melli began his artistic career in the early 1970s. He joined the Syrian Artists’ Syndicate in 1972 and went on to take part in a wide range of theatre, television, cinema and radio productions, establishing a distinctive presence on Syria’s artistic scene.

Throughout his decades-long career, Melli was known for his versatility and dedication, earning the respect of colleagues and audiences alike.

Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
