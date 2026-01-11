Veteran Syrian Actor Ahmad Melli dies at 80

Artist passes away on Sunday morning following admission to ICU
Dubai: Veteran Syrian actor Ahmad Melli passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 80, following a sudden health crisis that required his admission to the intensive care unit at the National Hospital in Damascus, according to Syria’s Al Watan newspaper.
Born in Damascus in 1949 to a Kurdish family, Melli began his artistic career in the early 1970s. He joined the Syrian Artists’ Syndicate in 1972 and went on to take part in a wide range of theatre, television, cinema and radio productions, establishing a distinctive presence on Syria’s artistic scene.
Throughout his decades-long career, Melli was known for his versatility and dedication, earning the respect of colleagues and audiences alike.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox