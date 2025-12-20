Legacy of Sumaya Elalfy: Iconic Egyptian actress dies at 72 after cancer battle

Elalfy had been battling cancer since 2017
Dubai: Sumaya Elalfy, a prominent Egyptian actress whose work spanned decades of television and cinema, died on Saturday at the age of 72 after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Her death closes a long chapter in Arab drama marked by versatility, emotional range and enduring popularity.
Elalfy had been battling cancer since 2017, a journey that took her in and out of hospitals in Europe and the United States and kept her largely out of the public eye for nearly six years.
She underwent multiple surgeries and extended courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy following diagnoses that included breast cancer and lymphatic complications.
In 2023, she announced that tests showed remission, but the cumulative toll of years of treatment continued to affect her health.
Born Sumaya Youssef Elalfy on July 23, 1953, in Egypt’s Sharqia governorate, she studied sociology at the Faculty of Arts before turning to acting.
She rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s, becoming a familiar presence in major television series that helped define modern Egyptian drama.
Her performances were notable for their restraint and depth, particularly in ensemble works that explored family, class and social change.
Among her most celebrated credits were Layali Al Helmeya, Al Rayya Al Beida, Bawabet Al Halawani, Al Attar wa Al Sabaa Banat, Al Tofan, and Qalb Min Zahab, as well as numerous films that secured her place in the canon of Arab popular culture. Her final screen appearance was in 2010, after which she withdrew from acting to focus on treatment.
Elalfy’s personal life was frequently in the public eye. She was married four times, most notably to the late actor Farouk El Fishawy, with whom she had two sons, including the actor Ahmed El Fishawy.
She was later married to the composer Modi Al Imam, the director Gamal Abdel Hamid, and the singer Medhat Saleh; all marriages ended in divorce.
Despite announcing recovery in recent years, Elalfy continued to face complications linked to her illness and its treatment. She is survived by her two sons.
