Tragic loss: Egyptian actress Nevine Mandour dies in Alexandria fire

Dubai: Nevine Mandour, an Egyptian actress best known for her role in the 2003 film Elly Baly Balak alongside Mohamed Saad, has died after a major fire broke out in her apartment in the Al Asafra district of Alexandria on Wednesday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The news was confirmed by the actor Sherif Idris, who announced her death in a post on Facebook. “There is no god but God… the kind and beautiful friend Nevine Mandour has passed away. May she rest in peace,” he wrote.
In statements to local media, Idris said Mandour died as a result of the fire, adding that she had lost her life before anyone could reach her.
A neighbour later told Egyptian outlets that the blaze caused heavy smoke inside the apartment, leading to suffocation.
However, the circumstances surrounding her death are not exactly clear.
Mandour’s assistant called for an urgent investigation, suggesting the incident may not have been accidental.
Speaking to Cairo 24, she said the death was “not natural” and confirmed that she had contacted the Actors’ Syndicate to formally report the case.
Authorities have yet to issue an official statement clarifying the cause of the fire or responding to the allegations of potential criminal suspicion.
Mandour entered the film industry in 2003 through Elly Baly Balak, a commercially successful comedy in which she played Fayhaa, the wife of the character Riyad El Menfalouty.
She later appeared in the television series Ragaa‘lek Ya Iskandareya alongside Khaled El-Nabawy, which aired in 2005.
After that, she withdrew from the spotlight for nearly 17 years, making a rare appearance in a recent television programme in which she spoke candidly about her long absence from the acting scene.
