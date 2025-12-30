GOLD/FOREX
Kannada and Tamil TV actress Nandini CM found dead in Bengaluru

A diary, allegedly belonging to the actress, was recovered from her room by the Police

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Nandini was the eldest daughter of a government school teacher couple. Her father, S. Mahabaleshwar, passed away in 2021.
Instagram

Dubai: Kannada and Tamil television actress Nandini C.M., 26, was found dead in her paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. A note left behind indicated that she was under distress, citing family pressure to take up a government job as a key concern.

According to DCP (South West) Anita Haddannavar, the incident occurred in the early hours of December 29 at a PG facility in the Kengeri area. Nandini’s mother, G.R. Basavarajeshwari, has filed a complaint with the Kengeri police, stating that there is no suspicion against anyone in connection with her daughter’s death. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Police said Nandini’s father, a government school teacher, passed away in 2021. Subsequently, she was offered a government position on compassionate grounds, but she reportedly remained keen to pursue a career in acting. In her diary, she is said to have written that she felt unheard at home, which caused her emotional distress. She was also reportedly dealing with health-related issues.

A native of Kottur in Ballari district, Nandini had been living in Bengaluru for several years. She acted in supporting roles in popular Kannada serials, including Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, Madhumagalu, and Neenade Naa. She also appeared in Tamil television, playing a dual lead role in the serial Gauri.

After post-mortem procedures, her body was handed over to family members. Police said the exact circumstances leading to her death are still being ascertained.

