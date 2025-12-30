GOLD/FOREX
Tyler Perry sued for $77M sexual assault as accuser's texts reveal post-abuse contact

The accuser said that he was compelled to remain cordial after the abuse

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Tyler Perry has been accused of sexual assault and repeated harassment.
Newly obtained text messages show that Tyler Perry and Boo! A Madea Halloween actor Mario Rodriguez, who recently filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the filmmaker, remained in contact years after Rodriguez alleges their interactions ended.

Rodriguez’s lawsuit, filed last week in California, claims that Perry assaulted him during encounters between 2014 and 2019. According to the lawsuit, Rodriguez cut off contact with Perry in 2019. However, screenshots of text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Rodriguez initiating contact as recently as Thanksgiving 2024 and August 31, 2025, expressing gratitude, friendship, and financial distress.

In one message sent on Thanksgiving, Rodriguez thanked Perry for supporting him during difficult periods and said he appreciated him “to the moon,” according to the screenshots. In another set of messages from August 31, Rodriguez described ongoing health problems, lack of health insurance, and financial struggles.

Rodriguez responds

Rodriguez released a statement through his attorney, Jonathan Delshad:

“When someone has influence over your career, your income, your future, you don’t feel free. Survivors often stay cordial. They often ask for help when they feel desperate. That does not mean abuse didn’t happen. Those text messages were sent to Perry at a time when I was especially vulnerable as can be seen from the context.”

He added:

“Continued financial support and access are not inconsistent with abuse—they are often part of the power dynamics that follow it. In many situations involving exploitation, money can function as a way to manage guilt, avoid conflict, or maintain silence.”

Perry’s response

Perry’s attorney, Alex Spiro, disputed the allegations:

“I said it before and I will say it again. This is nothing but a $77 million money grab scam.”

The lawsuit seeks at least $77 million in damages, alleging sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Perry has denied the allegations.

Related case

The lawsuit follows a separate case filed in June by actor Derek Dixon, who alleged Perry groped him while he worked on Perry’s television series The Oval and Ruthless. That case was originally filed in California state court and later moved to federal court in Georgia, where Perry is based. Perry has denied Dixon’s allegations as well.

With inputs from Associated Press

