Kerala gang rape: Spa employee brutally assaulted over extortion, 2 arrested

Investigation expands amid allegations of police collusion with criminal gangs
The probe into the brutal sexual assault of a spa employee in Thiruvalla has expanded amid allegations of collusion between organised criminal gangs and some local police personnel.
On February 1, a six-member gang, including a KAAPA Act accused, barged into an ayurvedic spa in Manjadi, Thiruvalla. They demanded Rs 50,000 in extortion from the staff.
When a woman employee refused, she was dragged into a room, threatened at knifepoint, and sexually assaulted. The attackers recorded the act on a mobile phone and fled after looting Rs 2,500 from another staff member.
During arrest attempts, the prime accused, Subin Alexander Chacko, reportedly attacked police officers with a pet dog, causing injuries.
Police have arrested two suspects: Subin Alexander Chacko (29), alias ‘Maranam Subin,’ of Kuttapuzha, and Berlin Das (38) of Thiruvalla.
According to Manorama News, Subin has multiple cases, including attempted murder, and was previously booked under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act. Four other accused remain at large, and Thiruvalla DySP T R Biju is leading the investigation.
Following directions from senior officials, the Home Department has ordered an internal inquiry amid suspicions that some police officers may have aided criminal gangs.
Preliminary findings suggest personnel attached to the Thiruvalla station allegedly received regular “monthly payments” from local spas.
Investigators are also examining whether police officers frequently visited spas, including the one where the assault occurred, and whether the accused received unlawful support.
The victim reported severe psychological distress after the attack and alleged that one staff member at the spa was friendly with the attackers during the assault.
The gang threatened her life if she disclosed the incident. Police confirmed that the case was registered on February 3 after statements and evidence were collected.
Authorities have assured that the case will be pursued rigorously, and strict action will be taken against any personnel found guilty of misconduct or complicity.
With inputs from IANS
