Rape and murder of girl triggers massive protests in Bihar's Khagaria

Protesters forcibly entered the district collectorate

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Rape and murder of minor girl triggers massive protests in Bihar

The alleged rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Bihar's Khagaria district has sparked widespread outrage, with angry residents staging a massive protest on Thursday.

Protesters forcibly entered the district collectorate, created a ruckus, and blocked the main road, disrupting normal life.

The incident occurred in the Gangaur police station area of Khagaria, where the girl was allegedly abducted by unidentified individuals on Wednesday.

The family member alleged that the accused strangled the victim after raping her.

Enraged family members and villagers demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and the removal of the local Station House Officer (SHO), alleging police inaction.

Hundreds of protesters, including the victim’s family members, marched to the district collectorate and forcibly entered the premises, raising slogans against the police administration.

They also blocked Kacheri Road in front of the collectorate, leading to traffic disruption and tension in the area.

Chanting slogans and expressing anger over the delay in arrests, the protesters accused the police of negligence.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer Dhananjay Kumar and SDPO Mukul Ranjan reached the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters.

However, the family members remained firm on their demands and refused to disperse.

Police officials stated that the crime was committed by unknown persons.

An FIR has been registered, and the Khagaria police have launched an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to identify those responsible.

“We have conducted the post-mortem of the victim and are waiting for its report. The family members are claiming that the deceased was being raped before being murdered,” said Mukul Ranjan.

The situation remains tense as public anger continues to mount, putting pressure on the administration to take swift and decisive action.

The district police has deployed an additional police force in the village as well as strengthened the security of the collectorate.

