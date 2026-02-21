GOLD/FOREX
UP couple sentenced to death for sexual assault of 33 minor boys

The POCSO court calls crimes against the children ‘rarest of rare’

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Rambhawan and his wife Durgawati
Rambhawan and his wife Durgawati

A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district has sentenced two people — Rambhawan and his wife Durgawati — to death for the sexual abuse and exploitation of dozens of children.

The verdict was delivered on Friday after the court found the couple guilty of multiple offences under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. The court described the crimes as falling within the ‘rarest of rare’ category, citing their scale, cruelty and long-term impact on the victims.

Compensation ordered for victims

Along with the death penalty, the court directed the government to pay compensation of Rs10 lakh (1 million rupees) to each victim. It also ordered that cash seized from the convicts’ home be distributed equally among the victims, according to a statement issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The compensation is aimed at supporting the long-term medical, psychological and social rehabilitation of the children, many of whom continue to suffer the effects of the abuse.

Abuse spanned a decade

The CBI registered the case on October 31, 2020, following allegations of widespread sexual abuse of minors, the use of children for pornographic purposes, and the creation and online circulation of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators found that the accused carried out aggravated sexual assaults against at least 33 boys between 2010 and 2020 in the Banda and Chitrakoot districts. Some of the victims were as young as three years old.

Several children suffered serious physical injuries and required hospital treatment. Others developed long-term health issues, while many continue to struggle with deep psychological trauma.

How the accused targeted children

Rambhawan, who worked as a junior engineer in the state irrigation department, and his wife allegedly used money, gifts and access to online video games to lure children. Once trust was gained, the children were subjected to repeated abuse.

The court noted that the offences were not isolated incidents but part of a systematic pattern of exploitation carried out over many years.

Investigation and trial

The CBI said it handled the investigation with care, ensuring that the children were examined in a sensitive manner and provided counselling support throughout the process.

A chargesheet was filed in October 2021, and charges were formally framed in May 2023. After reviewing the evidence, the court ruled that the nature of the crimes left no scope for reform.

In its judgment, the court said the scale of victimisation and the extreme moral depravity involved made the harshest punishment necessary to deliver justice and act as a deterrent.

