Child’s death was first treated as accident before his mother’s confession, CCTV evidence
Dubai: A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her five-year-old son after he allegedly saw her in a compromising situation with another man, NDTV reported.
According to the prosecution, the incident took place on April 28, 2023. Jyoti Rathore, the wife of police constable Dhyan Singh Rathore, was said to be involved in an extramarital affair with her neighbour, Uday Indolia. Investigators told the court that Jyoti feared her son, Jatin, would reveal what he had witnessed to his father.
In an attempt to silence the child, Jyoti allegedly threw Jatin from the roof of a two-storey building. The boy suffered critical injuries and died within 24 hours.
Jatin’s death was initially recorded as an accidental fall from a rooftop. However, police said suspicions arose soon after. Around 15 days later, Jyoti allegedly confessed to her husband.
Dhyan Singh, who had begun doubting the circumstances surrounding his son’s death, reportedly recorded multiple audio and video conversations in which Jyoti admitted her role. He also collected CCTV footage from cameras installed at their home and submitted the material to the police.
Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Jyoti and Uday. After investigation, police filed a chargesheet naming both as accused.
During the trial, the court found Jyoti guilty on the basis of circumstantial evidence and sentenced her to life imprisonment. Uday, however, was acquitted due to lack of evidence.
Thatipur police station in-charge Kamal Kishore said the case was registered following the husband’s complaint and involved a detailed review of CCTV footage. Government advocate Dharmendra Sharma said the court relied on circumstantial evidence to convict Jyoti, while the co-accused was given the benefit of the doubt.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox