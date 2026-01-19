According to the prosecution, the incident took place on April 28, 2023. Jyoti Rathore, the wife of police constable Dhyan Singh Rathore, was said to be involved in an extramarital affair with her neighbour, Uday Indolia. Investigators told the court that Jyoti feared her son, Jatin, would reveal what he had witnessed to his father.

Dubai: A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her five-year-old son after he allegedly saw her in a compromising situation with another man, NDTV reported.

Dhyan Singh, who had begun doubting the circumstances surrounding his son’s death, reportedly recorded multiple audio and video conversations in which Jyoti admitted her role. He also collected CCTV footage from cameras installed at their home and submitted the material to the police.

Thatipur police station in-charge Kamal Kishore said the case was registered following the husband’s complaint and involved a detailed review of CCTV footage. Government advocate Dharmendra Sharma said the court relied on circumstantial evidence to convict Jyoti, while the co-accused was given the benefit of the doubt.

During the trial, the court found Jyoti guilty on the basis of circumstantial evidence and sentenced her to life imprisonment. Uday, however, was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.