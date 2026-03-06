Friday Sermon, March 6, 2026: My Lord, Make This Land Secure

To Continue : I advise you, servants of Allah, and myself to have taqwā (God-consciousness) of Allah, the Exalted says: “If you are patient and mindful of Allah, their schemes will not harm you in the least. Indeed, Allah encompasses all that they do.” ( Qurʾān 3:120 )

And we bear witness that our master and our Prophet Muḥammad is the Seal of the Messengers. O Allah, send Your prayers, peace and blessings upon him, upon his family and companions altogether, and upon those who follow his guidance with excellence until the Day of Judgment.

“Allah does not rectify the work of the corrupters.” ( Qurʾān 10:81 ) We bear witness that there is no god except Allah, the Lord of all the worlds.

“They do not observe toward a believer any pact or covenant; and they are the transgressors.” ( Qurʾān 9:10 )

This is a blessed supplication made by the Friend of the Most Merciful, Ibrāhīm (peace be upon him), and Allah preserved it in two places in the Qurʾān (14:35 and 2:126). How could we not reflect on this supplication when we have all felt the blessing of security and safety within the United Arab Emirates, may Allah protect and guard it — and we have now been exposed to the violation of that by an unlawful and unjustified attack that violates the norms of covenants. We should take heed that Allah describes those who violate such agreements as transgressors by saying:

O you who fast and stand in prayer: In this blessed month of yours we pause to reflect on the noble words of Allah in Sūrat Ibrāhīm:

And it is a transgression to target gatherings of peaceful people and those bowing and prostrating in prayer, violating agreements and legal norms. Allah says about anyone who violates such covenants:

“They break the covenant of Allah after it has been established, sever what Allah has commanded to be joined, and spread corruption in the earth. Those are the losers.”

(Qurʾān 2:27)

Those committing such violations do not respect the rights of neighbours nor the sanctity of this blessed month. There is no religion that can permit aggression against innocent people. No true faith allows the violation of innocent lives. And if people claim justifications through their faith, then Allah says about such people:

“Say: Evil indeed is what your faith commands you, if you truly are believers.” (Qurʾān 2:93)

We repeat, no true moral character can ever justify attacking innocent peaceful people? The way of Islam is to prevent harm to others as our Prophet (PBUH) said:

“The Muslim is the one from whose tongue and hand people are safe.” (Tirmidhī)

O people of the Emirates — citizens and residents:

Your homeland is a land of strength, dignity and honour — crises only increases it in strength, challenges only increase it in resilience, and hardships only increase its unity and solidarity. The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said:

“The believer to another believer is like a building whose parts strengthen one another.”

(Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī and Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim)

Thus, we remind the believers and the people of the Emirates in particular — through their faith in their Lord, their trust in their leadership, and their love for their Prophet (PBUH) — that we should all strive to embody the words of Allah:

“Those to whom people said: ‘Indeed the people have gathered against you, so fear them.’ But it only increased them in faith and they said: ‘Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs.’ So, they returned with favour from Allah and bounty, no harm touching them, and they followed the pleasure of Allah; and Allah is the possessor of great bounty.”

(Qurʾān 3:173–174)

By the grace of Allah, our leadership has demonstrated insight and wisdom in accordance with the saying of Allah:

“Whoever is granted wisdom has indeed been given abundant good.” (Qurʾān 2:269)

Our people and those residing on our land have shown responsibility, awareness, sincere love and solidarity. Those tasked with defending the nation have demonstrated great defensive capability, readiness, foresight, skill and professionalism. They have set remarkable examples of courage and recorded a heroic chapter in the history of the nation — embodying loyalty and sacrifice. For them, we hope for glad tidings in the words of the Prophet (PBUH):

“Standing guard for one hour in the path of Allah is better than praying on Laylat al-Qadr at the Black Stone.”

(Ibn Hiban)

O worshippers: Busy yourselves with remembering Allah with much remembrance, and glorify Him morning and evening, and recite the Qur’an with measured recitation; so that your hearts may become tranquil thereby, and your souls may be filled with serenity. And remember the favours of your Lord and give thanks for the blessings of your Creator. Praise Him for your security and for your provisions and contribute to their continuity through your awareness. Seek information from its proper sources and verify its correctness and beware of false rumours and misinformation, lest you be believers in them and spreaders of their contents. Adhere to the instructions of the official authorities in all matters and create with your families quiet and peaceful moments that instil in your homes optimism and positivity.