Father beats child to death for not counting till 50

Man in Faridabad tries to pass killing off as accidental fall

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
A four-year-old girl was beaten to death by her father in Haryana’s Faridabad after she failed to count till 50, police said. The accused later tried to portray the killing as an accident.

According to the NDTV, the incident took place on January 21 in Jharsentali village, where the family had been living in a rented house for several years. The man, identified as Krishna Jaiswal and originally from Uttar Pradesh, was teaching his daughter at home during the day.

According to police, Jaiswal asked the child to count till 50. When she could not do so, he lost his temper and beat her repeatedly. The assault was so severe that the girl lost consciousness.

Realising her condition had worsened, Jaiswal rushed her to a nearby government hospital. Doctors there declared the child dead on arrival.

Police said Jaiswal then called his wife, who was at work, and falsely claimed that their daughter had fallen down the stairs while playing. When the woman reached the hospital, she noticed multiple injuries on the child’s body and grew suspicious.

She immediately informed the police, following which Jaiswal was questioned. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and admitted that he assaulted the child in anger over her inability to count.

The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is under way.

The couple worked at a private company and had three children — a seven-year-old son, a two-year-old daughter, and the four-year-old girl who died.

