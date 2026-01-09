GOLD/FOREX
Shocking abuse: Kerala girl, 5, suffers severe burns after stepmother’s punishment

Police arrest stepmother after prolonged abuse of child reported

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Police arrest stepmother after 5-year-old burns in Kerala
A five-year-old girl sustained severe burns after her stepmother allegedly burned her with a hot spatula as punishment for bedwetting in Palakkad district, Kerala.

The abuse, reported on Friday, is said to have occurred near Kanjikode last week but came to light only when the child’s teacher noticed her struggling to sit during class.

The child revealed the assault during questioning.

Arrest and legal action

Walayar police have arrested 35-year-old Noor Nazar, a native of Bihar. She has been charged with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and cruelty to a child under the Juvenile Justice Act, according to Onmanorama.

A local court remanded her to judicial custody for 14 days following a medical examination of the girl at the Primary Health Centre.

Victim under care

The girl, daughter of Muhammad Intias, a Nepalese national and hotel employee, is now under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Authorities noted that the child had reportedly been subjected to ongoing abuse over an extended period.

