Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City successfully treats pregnant woman with serious burns

“Alaa” was injured in a house fire while nine months pregnant. At first, she was uncertain whether she would return to her normal life holding her baby in her arms — the very child she had tried so hard to protect from the flames that engulfed her home. Her determination to save her baby, along with her husband’s encouragement, gave her the strength to escape to safety. Today, she holds her child in her arms, leaving the fire as a painful memory of the past while seeing new light and life reflected in her baby’s eyes.

Alaa recounted that the incident occurred while she was asleep at home. Her husband woke her, and when they opened the bedroom door, the apartment was on fire and filled with smoke. She could not see anything due to the darkness and smoke and collapsed, while being nine months pregnant. The fire had blocked the apartment door, but her husband encouraged her to leave as quickly as possible for their safety and their child’s. With his help, they managed to open the door and escape, rushing down from the 14th floor to the ground floor, while she could see nothing but darkness.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.