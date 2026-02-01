Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City successfully treats pregnant woman with serious burns

Her treatment journey lasted approximately two weeks
The medical team at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) has successfully treated a patient who sustained superficial and deep second-degree burns, providing comprehensive care using the latest therapeutic technologies alongside the dedicated efforts of multidisciplinary medical teams that supported her recovery.
“Alaa” was injured in a house fire while nine months pregnant. At first, she was uncertain whether she would return to her normal life holding her baby in her arms — the very child she had tried so hard to protect from the flames that engulfed her home. Her determination to save her baby, along with her husband’s encouragement, gave her the strength to escape to safety. Today, she holds her child in her arms, leaving the fire as a painful memory of the past while seeing new light and life reflected in her baby’s eyes.
Dr Islam Abdulrahman, Consultant in Plastic and Burn Surgery at SSMC, said Alaa arrived at the medical city accompanied by her husband, Saif. Her condition was more critical than her husband’s, as she required mechanical ventilation during the first 24 hours after the incident, while Saif’s condition remained stable. Both sustained superficial and deep second-degree burns, while Alaa also suffered third-degree burns in some areas.
He explained that the treatment plan included conservative management of superficial burns through regular dressing changes until healing, while deep burns were treated surgically through debridement and skin grafting procedures. Her treatment journey lasted approximately two weeks, with the main interventions including regular wound care and surgical procedures.
Dr. Abdulrahman noted that the Burn Center at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. The center treats more than 350 burn cases annually, providing comprehensive care in line with the highest international standards. It includes 20 ICU beds and a dedicated operating room for burn treatment.
The center employs advanced technologies such as biodegradable temporizing matrix (BTM) for accelerated healing and tissue reconstruction, as well as modern wound dressings, artificial skin substitutes, and laser devices for post-burn scar treatment. It follows a multidisciplinary approach that combines advanced therapies, medical research, and community awareness programs, while providing effective care for severe and complex cases through highly specialized medical teams capable of emergency response and delivering the highest levels of patient support.
Alaa expressed deep appreciation for the care she and her husband received at SSMC, describing it as outstanding. She commended the integrated medical teams for addressing both her physical and psychological needs, emphasising that the exceptional care played a major role in her recovery. She extended heartfelt thanks to all medical, nursing, and psychological care staff across specialties.
Alaa recounted that the incident occurred while she was asleep at home. Her husband woke her, and when they opened the bedroom door, the apartment was on fire and filled with smoke. She could not see anything due to the darkness and smoke and collapsed, while being nine months pregnant. The fire had blocked the apartment door, but her husband encouraged her to leave as quickly as possible for their safety and their child’s. With his help, they managed to open the door and escape, rushing down from the 14th floor to the ground floor, while she could see nothing but darkness.
Paramedics received her and were informed that she was pregnant. She was transferred to a specialised hospital, where she delivered her baby prematurely, before being transferred to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City for specialized burn treatment.
