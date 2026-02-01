GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City successfully treats pregnant woman with serious burns

Her treatment journey lasted approximately two weeks

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Both mum and baby are doing well
Both mum and baby are doing well
Supplied

The medical team at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) has successfully treated a patient who sustained superficial and deep second-degree burns, providing comprehensive care using the latest therapeutic technologies alongside the dedicated efforts of multidisciplinary medical teams that supported her recovery.

“Alaa” was injured in a house fire while nine months pregnant. At first, she was uncertain whether she would return to her normal life holding her baby in her arms — the very child she had tried so hard to protect from the flames that engulfed her home. Her determination to save her baby, along with her husband’s encouragement, gave her the strength to escape to safety. Today, she holds her child in her arms, leaving the fire as a painful memory of the past while seeing new light and life reflected in her baby’s eyes.

Critical conditions

Dr Islam Abdulrahman, Consultant in Plastic and Burn Surgery at SSMC, said Alaa arrived at the medical city accompanied by her husband, Saif. Her condition was more critical than her husband’s, as she required mechanical ventilation during the first 24 hours after the incident, while Saif’s condition remained stable. Both sustained superficial and deep second-degree burns, while Alaa also suffered third-degree burns in some areas.

He explained that the treatment plan included conservative management of superficial burns through regular dressing changes until healing, while deep burns were treated surgically through debridement and skin grafting procedures. Her treatment journey lasted approximately two weeks, with the main interventions including regular wound care and surgical procedures.

Accredited Center of Excellence

Dr. Abdulrahman noted that the Burn Center at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. The center treats more than 350 burn cases annually, providing comprehensive care in line with the highest international standards. It includes 20 ICU beds and a dedicated operating room for burn treatment.

The center employs advanced technologies such as biodegradable temporizing matrix (BTM) for accelerated healing and tissue reconstruction, as well as modern wound dressings, artificial skin substitutes, and laser devices for post-burn scar treatment. It follows a multidisciplinary approach that combines advanced therapies, medical research, and community awareness programs, while providing effective care for severe and complex cases through highly specialized medical teams capable of emergency response and delivering the highest levels of patient support.

Patient praise for care

Alaa expressed deep appreciation for the care she and her husband received at SSMC, describing it as outstanding. She commended the integrated medical teams for addressing both her physical and psychological needs, emphasising that the exceptional care played a major role in her recovery. She extended heartfelt thanks to all medical, nursing, and psychological care staff across specialties.

Incident details

Alaa recounted that the incident occurred while she was asleep at home. Her husband woke her, and when they opened the bedroom door, the apartment was on fire and filled with smoke. She could not see anything due to the darkness and smoke and collapsed, while being nine months pregnant. The fire had blocked the apartment door, but her husband encouraged her to leave as quickly as possible for their safety and their child’s. With his help, they managed to open the door and escape, rushing down from the 14th floor to the ground floor, while she could see nothing but darkness.

Paramedics received her and were informed that she was pregnant. She was transferred to a specialised hospital, where she delivered her baby prematurely, before being transferred to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City for specialized burn treatment.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Illustrative image.

AI stethoscope boosts early heart problem detection

2m read
JLo: The singer is keen to embrace the wellness element of her brand.

JLo: I feel confident once I've got my skincare going

2m read
Inside Sharjah’s first home for vulnerable children

Inside Sharjah’s first home for vulnerable children

2m read
Mandhish Gomez with Dr Ather Abd El-Baky

UAE chef gets new life after 20 years of cancer pain

2m read