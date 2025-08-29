71% expats, 37% kids: Fire, scalds top Abu Dhabi Burn Centre cases

Four recent cases, with an average age of 5 years, suffered extensive, deep burns covering large percentages of their total body surface area (TBSA), averaging 26 per cent. In the past, such injuries carried a high risk of death and significant long-term disability. Using BTM and Meek grafting, supported by intensive care, nutritional optimisation, rehabilitation therapies and psychosocial support, the team achieved complete wound closure with functional, pliable skin and optimal scarring given the severity of the injuries.