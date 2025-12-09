Abu Dhabi: Fire breaks out at building under construction on Al Reem Island

Evacuation underway after fire at Abu Dhabi construction site.
Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are responding to a fire at a building under construction on Al Reem Island on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities have evacuated the surrounding area and urged the public to follow updates only from official sources.
No details on casualties or the cause of the fire have been released so far. Emergency teams are actively managing the situation to contain the blaze and ensure public safety.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox