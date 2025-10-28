GOLD/FOREX
Fire erupts at commercial shops in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah Industrial Area

Abu Dhabi Police, Civil Defence Authority teams arrive at the scene to control the blaze

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Fire erupts at commercial shops in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah Industrial Area
Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, have swiftly responded to a fire that broke out in several commercial shops in the Musaffah Industrial Area, on Tuesday evening.

No casualties have been reported.

Emergency teams arrived promptly at the scene to control the blaze and ensure public safety. Authorities have not yet reported any injuries or damages, and investigations are under way to determine the cause of the fire.

Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to rely only on information issued by official sources and to avoid spreading unverified reports on social media.

