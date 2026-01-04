The parking area usually accommodates over 500 two-wheelers each day. Officials said the presence of fuel in the vehicles may have caused the fire to spread rapidly, with several bikes gutted within minutes. Thick flames and heavy smoke were visible from a distance, disrupting movement in and around the station.

The blaze erupted at the two-wheeler parking area near platform no. 2, sending panic through early-morning commuters and nearby residents. According to reports, the fire was first noticed around 6.45am, when flames suddenly spread across the tightly packed rows of motorcycles and scooters.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established. Authorities said a detailed investigation is under way to determine whether an electrical short circuit, fuel leak or another factor triggered the incident.

No injuries were reported in the incident. However, the fire caused heavy losses to vehicle owners, many of whom had parked their bikes while travelling.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving the alert. Multiple fire tenders were pressed into service, and firefighters battled the blaze for nearly 30 minutes before bringing it under control.

