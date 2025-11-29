UAE traffic alert: Heavy vehicle, labour bus restrictions announced for long weekend in Abu Dhabi

Long weekend traffic: Heavy vehicle and labour bus restrictions in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain
The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has announced a series of restrictions on heavy vehicles and labour buses during the long weekend to ease congestion and improve road safety.
Heavy vehicle movements will be restricted on Hazza Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain from Tuesday, December 2 (12pm) to Wednesday, December 3 (1am).
Heavy vehicles and labour buses will be restricted inside Abu Dhabi Island and Al Saadiyat Island from Monday, December 1 (3pm) to Tuesday, 2 December 2 (11:59pm).
Labour bus movements will be restricted on Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (E22) from Monday, December 1 (3pm) to Tuesday, December 2 (11:59pm).
Earlier, the authority confirmed that heavy vehicles would be banned on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road (E11) and Al Raha Beach Road (E10) starting 1 December.
Trucks are also restricted from using Al Rawdah Road in Mussafah (E30) during peak hours — from the bridges complex to the truck bridge in both directions.
The ITC said these measures are part of a wider traffic management plan to reduce pressure on high-density corridors, enhance safety, and improve overall network efficiency. Traffic will be rerouted via the ICAD Bridge to prevent interference with light vehicles and maintain smoother flow.
Engineer Abdullah Hamad Al Aryani, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at the ITC, said the decision reflects the centre’s commitment to boosting road efficiency and advancing safety standards across Abu Dhabi’s transport network.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox