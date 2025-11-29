GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE traffic alert: Heavy vehicle, labour bus restrictions announced for long weekend in Abu Dhabi

Long weekend traffic: Heavy vehicle and labour bus restrictions in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi rolls out weekend traffic curbs for heavy vehicles and labour buses
Abu Dhabi rolls out weekend traffic curbs for heavy vehicles and labour buses
Gulf News archives

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has announced a series of restrictions on heavy vehicles and labour buses during the long weekend to ease congestion and improve road safety.

Al Ain restrictions

Heavy vehicle movements will be restricted on Hazza Bin Sultan Street in Al Ain from Tuesday, December 2 (12pm) to Wednesday, December 3 (1am).

Abu Dhabi Island & Saadiyat Island

Heavy vehicles and labour buses will be restricted inside Abu Dhabi Island and Al Saadiyat Island from Monday, December 1 (3pm) to Tuesday, 2 December 2 (11:59pm).

Labour bus curbs on E22

Labour bus movements will be restricted on Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (E22) from Monday, December 1 (3pm) to Tuesday, December 2 (11:59pm).

Earlier traffic bans announced

Earlier, the authority confirmed that heavy vehicles would be banned on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road (E11) and Al Raha Beach Road (E10) starting 1 December.
Trucks are also restricted from using Al Rawdah Road in Mussafah (E30) during peak hours — from the bridges complex to the truck bridge in both directions.

Part of wider congestion plan

The ITC said these measures are part of a wider traffic management plan to reduce pressure on high-density corridors, enhance safety, and improve overall network efficiency. Traffic will be rerouted via the ICAD Bridge to prevent interference with light vehicles and maintain smoother flow.

Official statement

Engineer Abdullah Hamad Al Aryani, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at the ITC, said the decision reflects the centre’s commitment to boosting road efficiency and advancing safety standards across Abu Dhabi’s transport network.

Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabitranspsort

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi skyline 2025

Abu Dhabi to deliver 8,000 new homes by year-end

3m read
32 teams participate in first Community Football League

32 teams participate in first Community Football League

1m read
Alert: Major closure at key Abu Dhabi intersection

Alert: Major closure at key Abu Dhabi intersection

1m read
Traffic diversions set for Yas Island and Al Dhafra Region

Traffic alert: Abu Dhabi announces partial road closure

1m read