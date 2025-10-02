19 best things to do in UAE this weekend: Eat, laugh, and cosplay your heart out

Anime, comics, cosplay, music, gaming — FNDM 2025 is bringing it all under one roof, and it’s going to be epic. Meet iconic anime voices Isshin Chiba and Makoto Tamura in their first-ever Middle East appearance, connect with comic book creators like Dexter Soy, Paolo Pantalena and Jane Pica, and watch cosplay legends such as Erim, Mars, Kalypso and Vin light up the stage with showdowns, Q&As and meetups. The FNDM Stage is where you can sing along with DUBYEOl, Tidal Idols, Peachpufs and Waray in Dubai or dance it out in the K-Pop battles, while live DJs including Trina, Miranda Fae and Baraa Abdulla keep the beats rolling. Gamers can dive into Tekken 8, FC26 and trading card tournaments, while anime lovers geek out in panels and unplugged sessions. Add in art workshops, endless collectibles and merch, plus competitions and surprises around every corner, and you’ve got two days packed with non-stop fandom energy.