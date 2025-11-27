UAE National Day holidays: 5 family outings under Dh50

Forget the malls for a minute—take the kids on a throwback adventure to where Dubai’s story really began. Dubai Creek, once the beating heart of old-school trade, is now the cutest, breeziest way to explore the city’s traditional side. Jump aboard a classic abra for just Dh1 (or Dh2 if you prefer the spacious, air-conditioned upgrade) and glide across the water like mini explorers on a mission.