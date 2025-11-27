UAE National Day holidays: 5 family outings under Dh50

So buckle the children in, slap on the sunscreen, and roll into the long weekend
The UAE National Day holidays are finally here—and if you’re scrambling for fun, wallet-friendly family plans, breathe. We’ve done the heavy lifting. From historic gems to lush parks, heart-pounding adventures and delightfully quirky cultural pit-stops, these six outings cost Dh50 or less (yes, really). Perfect for parents who want to squeeze out maximum joy without torching their bank accounts.
So buckle the children in, slap on the sunscreen, and roll into the long weekend ready for laughs, memories, and adventures—all right here in Dubai and beyond. Budget-friendly bliss, incoming.
Kick off the long weekend with a little culture and a lot of curiosity. Head over to Jumeirah Mosque for the daily 10am tour (except Fridays), hosted by the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding. You’ll witness the wudu cleansing ritual, explore the breathtaking architecture, sip on traditional Arabic coffee, and even ask all the questions you’ve been too shy to Google.
A beautiful way to learn, connect, and appreciate the UAE’s heritage during National Day—without spending more than pocket change.
Price: Dh25
Open: Saturday–Thursday, tours at 10am & 2pm
Location: Jumeirah
If the National Day long weekend isn’t the perfect excuse to escape the city air, what is? Shees Park, tucked into the dramatic mountains of Khorfakkan, is your nature-loving family’s dream day out. Spread across 11,000 square metres, it features a jaw-dropping 25-metre man-made waterfall and winding walkways across three mountain terraces, leading straight to a panoramic viewing platform that practically demands photos.
Fire up a BBQ, let the kids loose at the play area, catch a show at the outdoor theatre, or just bask in the views. 32 shaded seating spots, endless fresh air—and totally free. Pack those hiking shoes, the mountains are calling.
Forget the malls for a minute—take the kids on a throwback adventure to where Dubai’s story really began. Dubai Creek, once the beating heart of old-school trade, is now the cutest, breeziest way to explore the city’s traditional side. Jump aboard a classic abra for just Dh1 (or Dh2 if you prefer the spacious, air-conditioned upgrade) and glide across the water like mini explorers on a mission.
Pro tip: The traditional abras aren’t exactly stroller-friendly, so roll with the roomier AC option if you’ve got tiny troopers in tow. Simple, magical, and unbelievably affordable—the perfect National Day weekend memory-maker.
Okay, so Al Seef isn’t technically ancient history—but it’s the perfect blend of retro vibes and modern sparkle, complete with postcard-worthy views of the Creek. Just a short stroll from Al Fahidi, this waterfront stretch swings from sleek glass storefronts to intentionally old-world alleyways that feel straight out of another era. Translation: prime family photo ops.
Take a slow wander, let the kids explore, and treat yourself to a caffeine stop—because the area is packed with cute coffee spots begging for a National Day latte moment.
Sure, everyone raves about the kayaking—but Hatta is the ultimate city escape, full stop. Just 130km from Dubai, and suddenly the skyscrapers and traffic melt into crisp mountain breeze and scenery that looks straight off a postcard.
Between the jaw-dropping views at the Insta-famous Hatta Dam and the lush trails begging for a family wander, you’ll also find Hatta Heritage Village, complete with ancient watchtowers and traditional architecture that feels like stepping into another century. Fresh air, history, and adventure? Consider the National Day weekend upgraded
Dubai’s most literal landmark—a giant golden picture frame—is perfectly placed to show off the city in all its glory. One side gives you sweeping views of Old Dubai, the other showcases the glittering new skyline, making it the coolest visual time machine for National Day vibes.
Kids will love the interactive exhibits, the endless photo ops, and—brace yourself—the glass-floor sky deck that lets you walk on air (or at least feel like you are). Heart-racing, educational, and ridiculously photogenic? Family win
