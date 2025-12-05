6 best camping tents for UAE winter fun, 2025

GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
E-COMMERCE
E-COMMERCE
Best Buys /
E-COMMERCE /
Lifestyle

Winter camping in the UAE? Here are 6 tents you need in 2025

Each pick offers durability, waterproofing, and easy assembly

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
Enjoy starlit nights, desert breezes, and cosy mornings safely and comfortably with these top winter camping tents.
Enjoy starlit nights, desert breezes, and cosy mornings safely and comfortably with these top winter camping tents.

Winter in the UAE is calling all outdoor lovers, and there’s nothing quite like camping under endless desert skies. From the golden dunes of Liwa to the crisp peaks of the Hajar Mountains, a great tent can make or break your adventure. Our 2025 roundup of the six best camping tents has something for everyone — solo explorers, couples, and family squads. Whether you’re after a quick pop-up, a roomy family cabin, or an inflatable glamping-style setup, each tent delivers on durability, waterproofing, and easy assembly. Think starlit nights, desert breezes, and cosy mornings — all enjoyed safely and comfortably in the perfect winter camping setup.

Also Read: 7 best Diwali lights and lanterns for UAE homes 2025: Battery, plug-in and solar picks

1) Best for Two: Instant Pop Up Beach

Perfect for spontaneous adventures, this tent makes setup a breeze—literally. Whether you’re heading to Al Qudra Lakes, hiking Hatta’s trails, or chilling on Fujairah’s beaches, you’re all set. No poles, no fuss—just pop it open and instant shelter awaits.

Lightweight but sturdy, it fits 2–4 people comfortably, ideal for couples, small families, or friends stargazing under the winter sky. UV-resistant and water-repellent fabric shields you from the midday sun and cool desert breezes, while mesh ventilation panels keep the air flowing and the interior comfortable through fluctuating day-to-night temperatures.

Easy to fold, carry, and tuck into your car boot, this tent is perfect for quick weekend escapes or overnight stays. From impromptu beach picnics to peaceful desert nights, it’s your go-to companion for UAE winter adventures.

2) Best Family Tents: KTT Large Tent

The KTT Large Tent is perfect for family and group camping adventures in the UAE this winter. Designed to comfortably accommodate 4–6 people, its cabin-style structure features straight walls, three doors, and three mesh windows, ensuring excellent ventilation while keeping insects at bay. Crafted from waterproof, durable materials, it stands up to desert winds and occasional winter rains, making it ideal for Al Qudra or Hatta camping trips. Easy to set up and spacious enough for gear and relaxation, this tent transforms outdoor experiences into cozy, memorable escapes with friends or family.

3) Best Waterproof Tent: Camping Tent 8 Person

Perfect for large families or groups, this 8-person camping tent is built to make UAE winter getaways comfortable and hassle-free. Its dome design with waterproof fabric and a full rainfly ensures protection from wind, occasional rain, and desert chills, while the spacious interior accommodates gear and sleepers alike. Quick and easy to set up, it’s ideal for Al Qudra, Hatta, or coastal camping adventures. Mesh windows provide ventilation and keep insects out, making it perfect for starlit nights under the clear winter skies. Durable, portable, and versatile, this tent transforms outdoor camping into a cozy, memorable experience.

4) Best for Quick Getaways: HJB VISSO Camping Tent 4 Person

Ideal for quick desert getaways or family camping trips in the UAE, the HJB VISSO 4-Person Tent pops up in just 60 seconds, making setup effortless even in cooler winter winds. Lightweight yet durable, it offers shelter from sun, occasional rain, and insects, with mesh windows for ventilation and a cozy interior for four campers. Perfect for Al Qudra or Hatta adventures, its pop-up design is practical for beginners and seasoned campers alike. Compact and portable, it’s easy to carry and store, making spontaneous winter camping trips stress-free, comfortable, and full of scenic outdoor fun.

5) Best Comfort: CAMEL CROWN

Perfect for winter camping adventures in the UAE, the CAMEL CROWN Dome Tent combines lightweight portability with robust protection. Available for 2 to 5 campers, it’s spacious enough for friends or family trips to Hatta or Al Qudra, yet compact enough to carry with ease. Fully waterproof and wind-resistant, it shields you from desert chills and occasional rain, while mesh windows ensure proper ventilation. Quick to pitch and easy to pack away, this tent is ideal for backpackers and casual campers alike. You can enjoy cosy, stress-free outdoor nights under the stars, without compromising on comfort or convenience.

6) Toby's Inflatable Camping Tents 

You can experience glamping in the UAE desert with Toby’s Inflatable Camping Tent, designed for hassle-free outdoor adventures. A good choice for small groups or couples, this cabin-style tent inflates quickly with the included pump, making setup effortless. Crafted from waterproof and windproof Oxford fabric, it offers reliable protection against winter chills and occasional rain, whether you’re camping at Hatta, Al Qudra, or the Liwa dunes. Thoughtful details like mesh windows for ventilation and a chimney window for added airflow ensure comfort during long nights under the stars. Durable, portable, and easy to pack away, it’s the ideal choice for stress-free glamping experiences.

Also In This Package

7 best outdoor workout spots in the UAE this winter

7 best outdoor workout spots in the UAE this winter

7 best products worth saving up for in the UAE, 2025

7 best splurges in the UAE for 2025 you’ll want to start saving for

7 best Diwali gifts under Dh1000, UAE 2025

7 best Diwali gifts under Dh1000 that spark joy, UAE 2025

7 best backpacks for UAE students of all ages in 2025

7 best backpacks for UAE students of all ages in 2025 — must-have back to school essentials
Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

These are perfect for parents who want to squeeze out maximum joy without torching their bank accounts.

UAE National Day holidays: 5 family outings under Dh50

4m read
Enjoy starlit nights, desert breezes, and cosy mornings safely and comfortably with these top winter camping tents.

6 best camping tents for UAE winter fun, 2025

4m read
Al Ain's winter: How to make the most of the UAE's coldest spot

Al Ain dips to 9.2°C, here's how to enjoy the cold

4m read
The camp will run from December 8 to 25 across several designated locations.

UAE launches ‘Future Generations’ Winter Camp 2025

3m read