7 best splurges in the UAE for 2025 you’ll want to start saving for

If you’re wearing headphones every day, make them the best—and most comfortable—you can get. Enter the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, a top-rated pair of over-ear headphones that excel at blocking out the world with their active noise cancellation (ANC). With modes like Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode—the latter blending full noise cancellation with Bose’s Immersive Audio—you can fine-tune exactly how you want to experience music while staying aware of your surroundings. Comfort is a standout feature: plush ear cushions and a headband that distributes pressure evenly let you wear them for hours without fatigue. Sound quality is equally impressive. Spatial audio tracks your head movements for a deeply immersive listening experience, and the punchy bass delivers satisfying depth to every track. You can even connect to two devices at once. The battery lasts up to 24 hours, though reviewers note that using Immersive Audio can drain it faster.