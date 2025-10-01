7 best splurges in the UAE for 2025 you’ll want to start saving for

From phones to perfumes, here's what is worth spending your money on
In a world full of fleeting trends and quick fixes, some products are worth holding out for—and splurging on. Whether it’s elevating your daily routine, upgrading your tech, or bringing a touch of luxury into your home, the right investment can pay off in comfort, efficiency, and long-term satisfaction. From cutting-edge gadgets to skincare routines, we’ve rounded up seven standout products available in the UAE in 2025 that are genuinely worth saving for. Think of this as your ultimate wishlist: items that don’t just promise quality, but deliver lasting value, style, and everyday joy.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is all about powerful hardware with advanced AI capabilities. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it delivers exceptional performance, making multitasking and gaming seamless. The device boasts a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals for media consumption and gaming. Its camera system includes a 200MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens, capturing detailed and dynamic photos. The integration of Galaxy AI enhances user experience with features like Sketch to Image and ProScaler, allowing for creative photo editing and improved image processing. Additionally, the S25 Ultra offers robust battery life, lasting up to 31 hours of video playback, and supports seven years of OS and security updates, ensuring longevity.
However, the device has its drawbacks. It lacks Qi2 wireless charging support, limiting charging options. The S Pen, while included, no longer supports Bluetooth connectivity, reducing its functionality. Some users have reported that certain AI features are not yet fully refined, leading to inconsistent performance. Despite these cons, the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains a top-tier smartphone, offering a blend of high performance and innovative features.
Light, comfortable fit
Premium design and build
Excellent noise cancellation
Immersive Audio enhances sound quality
Voice calls are clear and consistent
Immersive Audio drains battery life
If you’re wearing headphones every day, make them the best—and most comfortable—you can get. Enter the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, a top-rated pair of over-ear headphones that excel at blocking out the world with their active noise cancellation (ANC). With modes like Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode—the latter blending full noise cancellation with Bose’s Immersive Audio—you can fine-tune exactly how you want to experience music while staying aware of your surroundings. Comfort is a standout feature: plush ear cushions and a headband that distributes pressure evenly let you wear them for hours without fatigue. Sound quality is equally impressive. Spatial audio tracks your head movements for a deeply immersive listening experience, and the punchy bass delivers satisfying depth to every track. You can even connect to two devices at once. The battery lasts up to 24 hours, though reviewers note that using Immersive Audio can drain it faster.
The Sage Smart Kettle – 1.7L Quiet and Cordless Kettle with 5 Varietal Settings (UAE Version) is a premium kitchen appliance designed for tea and coffee enthusiasts who value precision and convenience. It offers five temperature settings specifically tailored for black, green, white, and oolong teas, as well as French press coffee, ensuring each beverage is brewed at its ideal temperature for maximum flavour. The kettle features a Soft Top® lid to gently release steam safely, a keep-warm function for up to 20 minutes, and quiet boil technology that reduces noise, making it ideal for early mornings or late nights. Its cordless design with a 360° swivel base adds convenience, while the brushed stainless steel body combines durability with a sleek, modern look. Backed by a 2-year manufacturer warranty, the Sage Smart Kettle is worth saving up for because it delivers precise, consistent brewing, superior safety and comfort, and long-lasting quality—making it a reliable and stylish addition to any kitchen.
The Samsung 8kg Washer Dryer Combo (WD80TA046BX/GU, UAE version) is a premium appliance designed for households seeking efficiency, hygiene, and long-term reliability. It features Eco Bubble™ technology for effective cleaning at low temperatures, Air Wash to sanitise and deodorise clothes without water or detergent, Hygiene Steam to remove bacteria and allergens, and Bubble Soak for tackling stubborn stains. The Drum Clean function maintains a hygienic interior, while the Digital Inverter Motor ensures quiet, efficient operation and comes with a 20-year warranty for peace of mind. With its versatile washing and drying capacities, energy-efficient features, and advanced hygiene technologies, this washer dryer combo is worth saving up for because it delivers superior cleaning performance, reduces utility costs, and offers unmatched durability, making it a smart, long-term investment for any home.
Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum Spray is a bold, luxurious fragrance that blends sweet, juicy cherry notes with rich, warm undertones of roasted tonka bean and almond. It opens with a sparkling burst of ripe cherry, balanced by the sultry warmth of sandalwood and jasmine sambac. This scent is playful, making it perfect for evenings or special occasions when you want to leave a lasting impression. Long-lasting and highly sillage-friendly, Lost Cherry is a statement fragrance that’s worth investing in for anyone seeking a sophisticated, unique scent that stands out from the crowd.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream is a luxurious, rich moisturiser designed to hydrate, plump, and protect dry and combination skin. Formulated with Tatcha’s signature Japanese botanicals, including Hadasei-3™—a blend of green tea, rice, and algae—it nourishes the skin while locking in moisture for a radiant, dewy finish. The cream’s velvety texture absorbs easily without feeling heavy, leaving skin soft, supple, and glowing. Ideal for daily use, it also helps strengthen the skin’s natural barrier, making it resilient against environmental stressors. Packaged in a 50 ml / 1.7 oz jar, this cream is a treat for anyone looking to achieve long-lasting hydration and a healthy, luminous complexion.
The Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink) is a premium hair styling tool engineered for speed, precision, and hair health. Powered by Dyson’s intelligent digital motor V9, it dries hair quickly while controlling heat to prevent extreme damage and protect natural shine. The hair dryer comes with magnetic attachments, including a smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, and diffuser, making it versatile for all hair types and styles. Its lightweight, balanced design reduces arm strain during use, and intelligent heat control ensures consistent results with less frizz. With its combination of innovation, efficiency, and luxurious design, the Dyson Supersonic™ is worth investing in for anyone who wants professional-quality results at home while keeping hair healthy, shiny, and smooth.
