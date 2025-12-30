7 viral beauty finds that ruled 2025, UAE: Collagen creams, serums and more

These items deserve a space on your vanity shelf
2025 was a year of beauty obsession, and the UAE did not hold back. From glow-boosting serums to indulgent creams that promised (and delivered) skincare, this year’s viral beauty finds had everyone talking. Korean skincare made waves with hydrating collagen creams and plumping serums, while innovative tools like LED face masks brought spa-worthy treatments home. Luxe lip balms, nutrient-rich body creams, and setting sprays that locked in flawless makeup rounds out the list. Whether you’re a skincare lover or just love trying the next big thing, these seven products defined 2025 in the UAE—and your vanity shelf deserves them.
K-Beauty for the win, truly! Medicube has taken TikTok by storm, and it’s not just hype. The Medicube Triple Collagen Cream has emerged as one of 2025’s best beauty finds, and for good reason. This moisturiser blends hyaluronic acid, premium elastin, and shea butter to hydrate, firm, and give your skin that plump, elastic bounce we all crave. Beyond just moisture, it targets wrinkle care and boosts skin elasticity, making it a perfect fit for anyone serious about their skincare routine.
This gadget packs 400 LEDs and four light therapy modes—including red, blue, orange, and 850nm infrared—to tackle everything from fine lines to uneven skin tone. With a portable 2000mAh rechargeable battery and a handy remote, spa-level skin care comes to your living room. Anti-aging, skin-repairing, and seriously satisfying to use, this mask makes skincare feel futuristic and fun. LED therapy has never been this accessible, making NVBOTY one of the standout beauty finds of the year.
Looking back on 2025, Lancôme Lip Idôle Squalane 12 Butterglow Hydrating Lip Balm had made waves as one of the year’s standout beauty finds. The 60 MILLION-DOLLAR BERRY shade—a neutral merlot burgundy—combined instant shine with lasting hydration, making lips look plump, healthy, and effortlessly polished. Infused with squalane, it kept chapped lips at bay while delivering a subtle, wearable color that suited every skin tone. TikTok and Instagram buzzed about it for good reason: it was both a beauty statement and a must-have for hydration. Truly, this balm closed 2025 on a glowing note.
This setting spray kept makeup locked in place all day while imparting a soft-focus, airbrushed finish that had beauty lovers raving. Lightweight yet effective, it prevented shine without feeling sticky, making it perfect for long shoots, nights out, or just flexing that flawless face all day. Social media buzzed with tips and before-and-after clips, cementing its status as a 2025 essential. By the year’s end, it was clear: Your makeup routine wasn’t complete without it.
This radiant face serum delivered intense hydration and a plumping boost thanks to its hyaluronic acid-rich formula, leaving skin soft, supple, and glow-ready. Fragrance-free and naturally colored, it became a go-to for sensitive skin lovers who wanted serious moisture without irritation. Beauty enthusiasts raved about its capsule delivery, which made every drop feel fresh and potent. By the end of the year, it was clear: 2025 wouldn’t have been the same without this Korean skincare gem keeping faces dewy, bouncy, and utterly radiant.
Wrapping up 2025, the CYKLAR Nutrient Rich Body Cream – Vanilla Verve proved itself a must-have for anyone battling dry skin. Packed with niacinamide and banana flower extract, this nourishing moisturiser delivered deep hydration while leaving skin soft, smooth, and subtly scented with comforting vanilla notes. Its thick, indulgent texture made it perfect for both women and men, transforming routine skincare into a pampering experience. Fans loved how it tackled dryness without feeling greasy, making it a standout body lotion of the yea
Closing out 2025, Victoria’s Secret Pink Coco Scrub Wash with Coconut Oil became a skincare staple for anyone craving a little tropical indulgence in the shower. Infused with coconut oil, it gently exfoliated while nourishing the skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and subtly scented with that signature Pink sweetness. Fans raved about its perfect balance of scrubby texture and moisturizing touch, making it a standout for daily use or a pampering moment after a long day. By year-end, this Coco Scrub Wash had secured its spot as one of the most-loved body washes of 2025.
