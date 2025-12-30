7 viral beauty finds that ruled 2025, UAE: Collagen creams, serums and more

K-Beauty for the win, truly! Medicube has taken TikTok by storm, and it’s not just hype. The Medicube Triple Collagen Cream has emerged as one of 2025’s best beauty finds, and for good reason. This moisturiser blends hyaluronic acid, premium elastin, and shea butter to hydrate, firm, and give your skin that plump, elastic bounce we all crave. Beyond just moisture, it targets wrinkle care and boosts skin elasticity, making it a perfect fit for anyone serious about their skincare routine.