7 best Eid skincare gifts to treat yourself, UAE 2026

The Olay Olay Regenerist Micro‑Sculpting Day Cream is a favourite, owing to the fact that it combines powerful hydrators and skin-renewing ingredients that work together to leave skin looking smoother, firmer, and noticeably more radiant. At the heart of the formula is hyaluronic acid, a moisture-binding ingredient that attracts and retains water within the skin, helping it appear plumper and reducing the visibility of fine lines caused by dryness. Alongside it is niacinamide (vitamin B3), which strengthens the skin barrier, boosts hydration, and supports healthy cell turnover, meaning dull, uneven skin gradually looks brighter and more refined. The cream also contains peptides, which are building blocks of proteins like collagen and elastin; these help improve firmness and elasticity, making skin look more lifted and youthful over time. Together, these ingredients hydrate deeply, smooth texture, and support the skin’s natural renewal process, resulting in that coveted soft, bouncy, “well-rested” glow. As the formula is designed for normal, oily, dry, and combination skin, it delivers nourishing moisture without feeling overly heavy, making it a versatile daily moisturiser for maintaining hydrated, supple, and healthy-looking skin.