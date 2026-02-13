GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Four labourers die after drinking acid mistaken for alcohol at Rajasthan wedding venue

Three women among the dead after bottles meant for cleaning were mistaken for liquor

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
[Illustrative image]
[Illustrative image]
Shutterstock

Four labourers, including three women, died after allegedly drinking acid they mistook for alcohol at a wedding venue in Aloli village in the Bhilwara district of the Indian state of Rajasthan on Friday, local media reported.

The victims had been hired to clean the venue ahead of the ceremony. Bottles containing acid, reportedly kept for cleaning purposes, were stored at the site. Police said the workers consumed the liquid under the impression that it was alcohol.

Within minutes, their condition worsened sharply. They were rushed to Gangapur Hospital, where three were declared dead during treatment. Two others were referred to Bhilwara for further care, but one of them later died. The fifth labourer remains in critical condition and is undergoing intensive treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Badami (60), Jamni (60), Ratan (42), and his wife Sushila (40).

The sudden collapse of the workers caused panic at the venue, leaving family members, guests and staff in shock. Police reached the spot soon after being alerted and began an investigation.

Officials said they are examining how the acid was stored and whether safety norms were followed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further inquiry is underway.

Related Topics:
india

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai suspends licence of driver convicted of drink-driving on Emirates Road

Drunk driver fined Dh15,000, licence suspended in Dubai

1m read
A senior police officer said all angles are being investigated at this stage, including the possibility of suicide. Illustrative image.

Bengaluru teen death: Pub booked for serving alcohol

1m read
Countdown to flavour: 10 days to Taste of Dubai 2026!

Countdown to flavour: 10 days to Taste of Dubai 2026!

3m read
Camel crashes through car roof in Rajasthan

Camel crashes through car roof in Rajasthan

1m read