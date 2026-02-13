Three women among the dead after bottles meant for cleaning were mistaken for liquor
Four labourers, including three women, died after allegedly drinking acid they mistook for alcohol at a wedding venue in Aloli village in the Bhilwara district of the Indian state of Rajasthan on Friday, local media reported.
The victims had been hired to clean the venue ahead of the ceremony. Bottles containing acid, reportedly kept for cleaning purposes, were stored at the site. Police said the workers consumed the liquid under the impression that it was alcohol.
Within minutes, their condition worsened sharply. They were rushed to Gangapur Hospital, where three were declared dead during treatment. Two others were referred to Bhilwara for further care, but one of them later died. The fifth labourer remains in critical condition and is undergoing intensive treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Badami (60), Jamni (60), Ratan (42), and his wife Sushila (40).
The sudden collapse of the workers caused panic at the venue, leaving family members, guests and staff in shock. Police reached the spot soon after being alerted and began an investigation.
Officials said they are examining how the acid was stored and whether safety norms were followed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further inquiry is underway.