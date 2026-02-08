What began as a sacred wedding ritual ended in tragedy just 2 kilometres from home
Dubai: What began as a day of wedding preparations ended in unspeakable tragedy for a family in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, where three relatives were killed after a speeding luxury car rammed their motorcycle from behind, Indian media reports said.
The victims were identified as Bhagwat Vishwakarma (55), his son Shivam Vishwakarma, and a woman relative Sheetal Vishwakarma. The trio had stepped out on Saturday afternoon to distribute wedding invitation cards and perform a customary pre-wedding ritual — offering the first invite at a temple — ahead of a family wedding scheduled for February 24.
According to police, the accident occurred near Koshta (Kosta) village on the Rewa–Prayagraj highway, barely two kilometres from their home. An Audi car, reportedly speeding and approaching from the Prayagraj side, slammed into their motorcycle before crashing into the divider.
The impact was devastating. The motorcycle was completely crushed, and all three were thrown onto the road, dying on the spot.
“We found a wedding invitation card among the wreckage,” a senior police officer said, underscoring the cruel irony of the moment. “They were visiting relatives and completing a temple ritual as part of the wedding traditions.”
Witnesses alerted the police, and local residents rushed the victims to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.
Bhagwat and Shivam were residents of Chachai, while Sheetal lived in nearby Rathara. Their bodies were later taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa for post-mortem examination. Family members arrived at the hospital soon after, with visuals showing grief-stricken relatives waiting outside, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.
The Audi car involved in the crash has been seized, and its driver was detained at the spot. Police said a case has been registered and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the vehicle’s speed and possible negligence.
