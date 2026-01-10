GOLD/FOREX
One dead, 14 injured as speeding Audi crashes into pedestrians in Jaipur

Police point to overspeeding and possible alcohol use in tragic incident

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
All four occupants of the car were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
X/@PTI_News

A tragic accident in Jaipur on Friday night left one person dead and 14 others injured when a speeding Audi car went out of control and struck pedestrians and roadside stalls, police said on Saturday.

According to media reports, the luxury car first struck a divider before ploughing through food carts and roadside stalls over a distance of nearly 30 metres. It eventually collided with a tree and came to a stop. Several parked vehicles were also damaged, and the Audi was left completely mangled.

Pedestrians injured

Thirteen pedestrians were injured in the incident and rushed to nearby hospitals. Four were initially reported in critical condition and transferred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital for advanced care. One of the injured, Ramesh Bairwa, a resident of Bhilwara, later died during treatment. The rest are now stable, according to police.

Investigation in progress

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajarshi Verma told the media that the car was travelling from Vande Mataram Circle towards Dharvas Circle at high speed. “The car hit some roadside stalls, causing one casualty. At least 12 people are still in the hospital for treatment. All injured are now out of danger, and none are in critical condition. Besides the driver, three other people were in the car. One has been detained, and the remaining three have been identified and will be arrested soon,” he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest overspeeding as the primary cause, though authorities are still verifying whether alcohol was involved. Police confirmed all four occupants were allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash. The driver has been identified as Dinesh Ranwan. The vehicle has been seized, and teams are conducting searches to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, seeking to determine the full circumstances behind the accident and ensure the remaining accused are brought to justice.

