Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajarshi Verma told the media that the car was travelling from Vande Mataram Circle towards Dharvas Circle at high speed. “The car hit some roadside stalls, causing one casualty. At least 12 people are still in the hospital for treatment. All injured are now out of danger, and none are in critical condition. Besides the driver, three other people were in the car. One has been detained, and the remaining three have been identified and will be arrested soon,” he said.