Tragic accident on NH-52: Five dead as car collides with trailer in Jaipur

Police say driver fatigue may have caused collision with trailer

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Victims from Jabalpur identified as police investigate cause of crash. [Illustrative image]
Victims from Jabalpur identified as police investigate cause of crash. [Illustrative image]

Jaipur: A tragic road accident in Chaksu, Jaipur claimed the lives of five people, including a woman, after a car crashed into a trailer on the Kota–Jaipur National Highway (NH-52). The victims were residents of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

According to Chaksu Police Station SHO Manohar Lal Meghwal, the accident occurred around 5:30am on Saturday near Tigaria Mod in Chaksu. The car was travelling from Madhya Pradesh towards Jaipur when the driver reportedly dozed off, causing the vehicle to ram into a moving trailer ahead.

The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled, and the bodies were badly trapped inside. Four people, including a woman, died on the spot.

A seriously injured young man succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Reshma Shrivastava, wife of Akhilesh Shrivastava, Piyush Rai, son of Rajesh Rai, Rajak Rahul, son of Bablu Rajak and driver Anurag. The fifth victim has not been identified as yet. Rajak Rahul was a resident of Jabalpur city.

The accident caused a major traffic jam on the National Highway. Local police and accident response teams reached the spot shortly after receiving information and cleared the area.

The damaged vehicles were removed with the help of a crane, and traffic movement was restored. All bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Chaksu Sub-District Hospital.

Postmortem examinations will be conducted after the arrival of the victims’ family members.

Investigation Officer Jai Singh from the Accident Police Station (Second) said that the families of the deceased have been informed. Further investigations are under progress.

