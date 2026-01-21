GOLD/FOREX
Tragic Udaipur car crash: Four teens dead, six injured in high-speed collision

Birthday celebration turns tragic in Udaipur

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Tragic Udaipur car crash: Four teens dead, six injured in high-speed collision
Unsplash

A car crash in Udaipur, India, saw the death of four teens and six others badly wounded on Saturday, reported The Times of India.

At least one of the vehicles was travelling at 120km/h when they collided on the old Ahmedabad bypass. The impact left both cars in terrible shape; several riders were trapped inside the wreckage and had to be rescued by emergency workers who cut through the metal to recover them.

The group of six from one of the cars had reportedly met up to celebrate a birthday on Jan 16 and were on their way for a cup of tea when they ran into the other car.

The Times of India reported that a video has since surfaced that offers clues to what happened.

Apparently, the car with the birthday revelers was travelling at a speed of 120km/h. The driver of the car was smoking and loud music was bellowing from the car’s speakers. TOI reported that in the recording one of the passengers of the car repeatedly asks the driver to slow down, but he is ignored. Moments after the plea is made, the vehicle crashes into the other.

An investigation is underway to assess whether distracted driving or speeding contributed to the accident.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist
Show More

