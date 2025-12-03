GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

18-year-old Surat vlogger killed after bike hits divider at 140 kmph

Prince Patel, known for fast-riding reels, crashed without a helmet

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
The victim, identified as Prince Patel, was riding down a flyover near Breadliner Circle in the Khatodara police station area on Monday morning when he allegedly lost control of the bike.
The victim, identified as Prince Patel, was riding down a flyover near Breadliner Circle in the Khatodara police station area on Monday morning when he allegedly lost control of the bike.
NDTV

Surat: An 18-year-old social media vlogger known online as “PKR Blogger” died in a horrific road accident in Surat after his KTM Duke motorcycle crashed at high speed, NDTV and The Times of India reported.

The victim, identified as Prince Patel, was riding down a flyover near Breadliner Circle in the Khatodara police station area on Monday morning when he allegedly lost control of the bike.

CCTV footage cited by NDTV shows the motorcycle reportedly travelling at around 140 kmph while descending the Great Liner Bridge.

Prince was thrown off the vehicle and rolled multiple times on the road before coming to a stop. The motorcycle continued dragging along the road divider for several metres.

The impact was so severe that his head was severed from his body, NDTV reported.

Initial investigations suggest Patel was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.

The Times of India said officers have registered a fatal accident FIR and begun further inquiry.

Prince Patel was popular among teenagers for his high-speed biking reels and stylised Instagram content.

According to NDTV, he had purchased his KTM Duke 390 in September and frequently featured it in videos, often referring to the motorcycle by the name “Laila.”

In a video posted four days before the crash, Patel described himself as “Majnu” still in love with “Laila” even in heaven. His posts regularly showcased fast riding, including a clip showing the bike clocking 140 kmph, Times of India reported.

NDTV said Prince’s mother lives in a shelter and earns a living by selling milk. Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident and examining CCTV footage from the bridge.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
india

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

FBI Director Kash Patel with his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins.

Kash Patel faces heat over SWAT use for girlfriend

4m read
Indian-origin man given $40k for 40 years at McDonald’s

Indian-origin man given $40k for 40 years at McDonald’s

2m read
Police said Khan’s daughter poured acidic toilet cleaner on her own hands to simulate burns, while her brother helped stage the scene.

‘Acid attack’ hoax: Student faked assault to save dad

2m read
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi urges citizens to join ‘Run for Unity’ on Oct. 31

2m read