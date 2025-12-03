18-year-old Surat vlogger killed after bike hits divider at 140 kmph

Prince Patel, known for fast-riding reels, crashed without a helmet
Surat: An 18-year-old social media vlogger known online as “PKR Blogger” died in a horrific road accident in Surat after his KTM Duke motorcycle crashed at high speed, NDTV and The Times of India reported.
The victim, identified as Prince Patel, was riding down a flyover near Breadliner Circle in the Khatodara police station area on Monday morning when he allegedly lost control of the bike.
CCTV footage cited by NDTV shows the motorcycle reportedly travelling at around 140 kmph while descending the Great Liner Bridge.
Prince was thrown off the vehicle and rolled multiple times on the road before coming to a stop. The motorcycle continued dragging along the road divider for several metres.
The impact was so severe that his head was severed from his body, NDTV reported.
Initial investigations suggest Patel was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.
The Times of India said officers have registered a fatal accident FIR and begun further inquiry.
Prince Patel was popular among teenagers for his high-speed biking reels and stylised Instagram content.
According to NDTV, he had purchased his KTM Duke 390 in September and frequently featured it in videos, often referring to the motorcycle by the name “Laila.”
In a video posted four days before the crash, Patel described himself as “Majnu” still in love with “Laila” even in heaven. His posts regularly showcased fast riding, including a clip showing the bike clocking 140 kmph, Times of India reported.
NDTV said Prince’s mother lives in a shelter and earns a living by selling milk. Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident and examining CCTV footage from the bridge.
