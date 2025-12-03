18-year-old Surat vlogger killed after bike hits divider at 140 kmph

Prince was thrown off the vehicle and rolled multiple times on the road before coming to a stop. The motorcycle continued dragging along the road divider for several metres.

According to NDTV, he had purchased his KTM Duke 390 in September and frequently featured it in videos, often referring to the motorcycle by the name “Laila.”

In a video posted four days before the crash, Patel described himself as “Majnu” still in love with “Laila” even in heaven. His posts regularly showcased fast riding, including a clip showing the bike clocking 140 kmph, Times of India reported.

