Police complaint against Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh for mocking Kantara’s Daiva scene

Bengaluru-based advocate Prashanth Metal accused Singh of misrepresenting their deity
Dubai: A police complaint has been lodged against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh at Bengaluru’s High Grounds Police Station for allegedly insulting cultural and religious sentiments while mimicking a key ritual scene from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, NDTV reported.
The complaint was filed by Bengaluru-based advocate Prashanth Metal, who accused the Dhurandhar star of misrepresenting the revered Ullalthi Daiva ritual during his stage address at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 28.
According to the complaint, Singh described the Daiva as a “demon” and a “female ghost,” remarks the complainant says caused “deep hurt” to Hindus, particularly the Tulu-speaking community of Karnataka.
Clips of the actor’s onstage imitation circulated widely online, prompting backlash. In the video, Singh can be heard recalling his cinema experience of Kantara, remarking, “Rishab’s performance was outstanding, especially when the female ghost enters your body.”
The police complaint invokes Sections 299, 302 and 196 of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, alleging that Singh’s “illegal and offensive actions” harmed the sentiments of millions.
The controversy intensified after a social media post showed the moment Singh stepped offstage at IFFI to greet dignitaries including Rajinikanth and Rishab Shetty. According to a source quoted by Bangalore Times, Singh began mimicking the Daiva sequence, prompting Shetty to politely ask him to stop.
A day before the complaint was filed, Ranveer Singh issued a public apology on Instagram.
“My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration,” he wrote.“I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”
Rishab Shetty has not publicly responded to the matter yet.
Ranveer Singh is slated to appear next in Dhurandhar, releasing on Friday.
