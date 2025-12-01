The actor’s playful imitation of a sacred Kantara scene at IFFI triggered online backlash
The 56th International Film Festival of India ended on a high note with Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh, and Rishab Shetty lighting up the closing ceremony. Dance, music, film talks, and awards made it a night to remember—and social media can’t stop buzzing.
What began as playful admiration turned contentious when Ranveer Singh attempted to mimic a Daiva sequence from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara.
The scene, inspired by the sacred Chaundi sequence—a revered ritual in coastal Karnataka—was intended as humour but sparked widespread online backlash for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
According to reports, Shetty had reportedly cautioned Ranveer not to imitate the Daiva before he returned to the stage.
However, Ranveer went ahead with his act, referring to the character as a “female ghost” and performing exaggerated expressions, including crossed eyes and a “primordial scream.”
While Shetty laughed on stage, many viewers felt the act was culturally insensitive.
An extended video shows Ranveer greeting dignitaries, including Rajinikanth and Rishab Shetty, before recreating the Daiva sequence despite Shetty’s polite warning.
A source told Bangalore Times: “His intention wasn’t wrong, but referring to the Daiva as a ‘female ghost’ while wearing shoes shocked many. Rishab stayed calm and chose not to escalate it at such a high-profile event.”
No official statements have been made by either actor, but the incident has sparked a debate on respecting cultural traditions in public performances.
Netizens criticised Ranveer for trivialising a sacred tradition. One user on X wrote: “Ranveer Singh literally mocking Daiva Chavundi possession in Kantara. How low can movie stars go for fame? Shame.”
Despite the controversy, Ranveer also won praise for his energetic presence, promoting his upcoming film Dhurandhar and expressing admiration for Rajinikanth, who was felicitated for 50 years in Indian cinema.
A viral moment captured Ranveer humbly touching the superstar’s feet and seeking his blessings.
Rajinikanth, celebrating five decades in Indian cinema, was felicitated at the ceremony. The iconic actor thanked the Central Government and shared his gratitude with the entire film industry.
“I would like to take a hundred births as an actor—as Rajinikanth. This honour belongs to the entire film industry—producers, directors, technicians, distributors, exhibitors, and everyone else,” he said.
The ceremony also paid tribute to towering figures the Indian film industry lost this year, including Dharmendra, Kamini Kaushal, Sulakshana Pandit, Satish Shah, Zubeen Garg, Shyam Benegal, Shefali Jariwala, and many more, honouring their invaluable contributions to Indian cinema.
With inputs from ANI
