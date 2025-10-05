Downloading pirated films is illegal under copyright law, carrying fines of up to ₹200,000
Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, the prequel to his National Award-winning film Kantara, is fast approaching a ₹2 billion (₹200 crore) milestone at the domestic box office.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹0.263 billion (₹26.26 crore) net across all Indian languages on Day 4. This brings the total net collection to ₹1.894 billion (₹189.36 crore) so far, with final numbers expected after night shows.
The pan-India release, which opened on October 2, has impressed audiences across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and English versions.
While celebrations continue, the team is concerned over piracy. Hombale Films, the production house, released an official statement appealing to audiences:
“Dear Kantara family and cinema lovers, your love and support have carried this journey forward. We humbly request you not to support piracy. It harms the film and the dreams of thousands who worked tirelessly to bring it to life.”
Fans are also urged not to record or share videos from theatres, as the film was created for the big-screen experience:
“Kantara Chapter 1 was created for the big screen for you to feel every sound, every frame, every emotion as it was meant to be. Let’s protect this journey together and keep Kantara an unforgettable experience in theatres.”
According to ABP News, unauthorised copies of Kantara: Chapter 1 have appeared on websites such as Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Moviesda, along with clips circulating on social media and Telegram channels.
Downloading pirated films is illegal under Indian copyright law, carrying fines of up to ₹200,000. Serious violations could even result in imprisonment, making piracy a punishable offence.
The film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, explores the backstory of the guardian deity Panjurli Daiva, portraying the struggle between a tribal community and a tyrannical king.
Released worldwide in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and English, the film stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. Filming began in November 2023, with the first teaser released on November 27, 2023.
A special screening is scheduled at Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 5, attended by Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and producer Chaluve Gowda, marking another milestone in the film’s journey.
