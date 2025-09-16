GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dulquer Salmaan expected 'Lokah' to sink, but Kalyani Priyadarshan superhero film exploded into monster hit

The Dominic Arun-directed fantasy epic didn’t just survive, it detonated at box office

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in 'Lokah Chapter One Chandra'
Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in 'Lokah Chapter One Chandra'

Dubai: Malayalam actor-producer and son of Kerala acting legend Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, never saw this coming. The superstar, who is basking in the glory of Lokah: Chapter 1, admits he was mentally prepared for the film to be a complete disaster. Yes, you read that right.

“Honestly, we were bracing ourselves for a potential loss,” he confessed to The Hollywood Reporter India.

“Buyers weren’t lining up, and we had made peace with the idea that we might take a hit on the first film of the franchise.”

But fate had other plans. Released on August 28, the Dominic Arun-directed fantasy epic didn’t just survive—it detonated at the box office, raking in a staggering Rs1billion in its very first week. What Dulquer expected to be a sinking ship turned into a cultural tidal wave.

“This is our seventh production, and we’ve always managed to land safe. But nothing has been like Lokah. Even as an actor, none of my films have exploded like this. It’s been accepted across demographics and has now become part of pop culture. That’s what’s most exciting,” he said.

From day one, audiences across India turned the film into a phenomenon—packing theatres, flooding social media with reels, reviews, and reactions. Dulquer called the frenzy “surreal,” admitting the sheer scale of love was unlike anything he’s ever witnessed.

And with the blockbuster’s roaring success, the team’s internal chatter took a 180-degree turn. “We were all in disbelief. It just blew up. Suddenly the question changed from ‘will it work?’ to ‘what do we do about the next one?’ It’s exciting—but yeah, no pressure!” Dulquer laughed.

Inside Lokah: Chapter 1

The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a yakshi (vampiric spirit) summoned by Moothon, the leader of a superhero league voiced by Mammootty. When Chandra travels from Sweden to Bengaluru on her mission, her arrival alters everything. Sunny (Naslen), her neighbour, falls for her but uncovers her chilling truth, while officer Nachiyappa (Sandy) is hell-bent on stopping her.

What Dulquer once thought might be his biggest flop has now become his biggest triumph—a pan-India juggernaut that shows no sign of slowing down.

While Bollywood continues to stumble with glossy misrepresentations — with Janhvi Kapoor’s jarring Malayalam accent and the gaudy “Punjabification” of Kerala in Param Sundari - a movie that released in the same weekend as 'Lokah' - sparking ridicule — Malayalam cinema is charting its own course. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is proving just that, smashing box-office records and drawing packed houses in the UAE and beyond.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
box office collectionkerala cinemamalayalam cinema

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Lokah

Kalyani Priyadarshan: First Kerala actress with ₹2b hit

1m read
A still of Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in 'Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra', out in UAE cinemas now

Why Malayalam films love to vilify Bengaluru women

4m read
A look at Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter One: Chandra

Why did Dulquer Salmaan apologise for new hit Lokah?

2m read
Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in 'Lokah Chapter One: Chandra', out in UAE cinemas now

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah storms UAE box office

2m read