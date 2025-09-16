Dubai: Malayalam actor-producer and son of Kerala acting legend Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, never saw this coming. The superstar, who is basking in the glory of Lokah: Chapter 1 , admits he was mentally prepared for the film to be a complete disaster. Yes, you read that right.

While Bollywood continues to stumble with glossy misrepresentations — with Janhvi Kapoor’s jarring Malayalam accent and the gaudy “Punjabification” of Kerala in Param Sundari - a movie that released in the same weekend as 'Lokah' - sparking ridicule — Malayalam cinema is charting its own course. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is proving just that, smashing box-office records and drawing packed houses in the UAE and beyond.

The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a yakshi (vampiric spirit) summoned by Moothon, the leader of a superhero league voiced by Mammootty. When Chandra travels from Sweden to Bengaluru on her mission, her arrival alters everything. Sunny (Naslen), her neighbour, falls for her but uncovers her chilling truth, while officer Nachiyappa (Sandy) is hell-bent on stopping her.

And with the blockbuster’s roaring success, the team’s internal chatter took a 180-degree turn. “We were all in disbelief. It just blew up. Suddenly the question changed from ‘will it work?’ to ‘what do we do about the next one?’ It’s exciting—but yeah, no pressure!” Dulquer laughed.

“This is our seventh production, and we’ve always managed to land safe. But nothing has been like Lokah. Even as an actor, none of my films have exploded like this. It’s been accepted across demographics and has now become part of pop culture. That’s what’s most exciting,” he said.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.