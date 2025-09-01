Dubai: This Friday nearly broke me as a critic. Bollywood romantic comedy Param Sundari was such a shoddily made film that I genuinely wanted to scream into my tub of pop-corn. Instead of celebrating Kerala, it reduced Malayalis and their traditions to cheap caricatures. And watching Janhvi Kapoor — yet another nepo baby with all the access in the world — play Thekeapputu Sundari Damodar Pillai with zero care or nuance? Painful. This wasn’t representation; this was parody, and not the funny kind. By the end, I was left asking: did nobody on set think this was a bad idea?

This superhero-vampire mashup is everything Param Sundari wasn’t — smart, stylish, and respectful of the genre it borrows from. We’re dropped into a dystopian Bengaluru where a mysterious girl moves in, catching the eye of Naslen, the slacker neighbour who’s as adorable as they come. But soon, delivery boys and shady men sneaking into her flat make it clear — this girl is no ordinary tenant.

Dominici Arun has done a brilliant job steering this ambitious spectacle, though the second half does get a tad indulgent. But the film’s beating heart is Kalyani Priyadarshan — and she’s unrecognisable here, in the best possible way. Forget the sweet girl-next-door; this is a brooding, Converse-clad, Kristen Stewart-esque heroine radiating intensity and panache. She owns every frame, and I loved every second of it.

So, my weekend in short? One film (Param Sundari) that made me want to throw popcorn at the screen, and another (Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra) that made me sit up, cheer, and believe in the power of Malayalam cinema all over again.

The film is backed by Dulquer Salman, whose cameo — along with the ending that teases the second chapter — was predictable but undeniably fun. It’s a wink to the audience, setting the stage for what could be an even bigger ride ahead.

Naslen is pitch-perfect as the slacker next door, his friends bring chaotic energy and easy chemistry, and even the villain (an on-point Sandy) carries real menace. The only hiccups? A meandering stretch in the second half and Tovino Thomas popping up as a British soldier in a cameo absolutely nobody asked for.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she's just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema.