Converse-clad, & channeling her inner Kristen Stewart with panache, Kalyani shines bright
Dubai: This Friday nearly broke me as a critic. Bollywood romantic comedy Param Sundari was such a shoddily made film that I genuinely wanted to scream into my tub of pop-corn. Instead of celebrating Kerala, it reduced Malayalis and their traditions to cheap caricatures. And watching Janhvi Kapoor — yet another nepo baby with all the access in the world — play Thekeapputu Sundari Damodar Pillai with zero care or nuance? Painful. This wasn’t representation; this was parody, and not the funny kind. By the end, I was left asking: did nobody on set think this was a bad idea?
And then Saturday happened. Enter Lokah Chapter One Chandra and suddenly I was reminded of why I love the movies. What a spectacle!
This superhero-vampire mashup is everything Param Sundari wasn’t — smart, stylish, and respectful of the genre it borrows from. We’re dropped into a dystopian Bengaluru where a mysterious girl moves in, catching the eye of Naslen, the slacker neighbour who’s as adorable as they come. But soon, delivery boys and shady men sneaking into her flat make it clear — this girl is no ordinary tenant.
Here’s the thing: Hollywood has been cashing in on superheroes for decades, but Lokah shows Kerala can do it too — and with swagger. No mocking, no cheap shortcuts.
Instead, it blends our folklore into Chandra’s origin story in a way that’s both moving and magical. Take notes, Bollywood: this is how you wear the cape without tripping over it.
My favourite part? The way Indian folklore is woven into how Chandra came to be. It’s easily one of the most powerful superhero origin stories I’ve seen on screen — stirring, authentic, and unforgettable.
Dominici Arun has done a brilliant job steering this ambitious spectacle, though the second half does get a tad indulgent. But the film’s beating heart is Kalyani Priyadarshan — and she’s unrecognisable here, in the best possible way. Forget the sweet girl-next-door; this is a brooding, Converse-clad, Kristen Stewart-esque heroine radiating intensity and panache. She owns every frame, and I loved every second of it.
Naslen is pitch-perfect as the slacker next door, his friends bring chaotic energy and easy chemistry, and even the villain (an on-point Sandy) carries real menace. The only hiccups? A meandering stretch in the second half and Tovino Thomas popping up as a British soldier in a cameo absolutely nobody asked for.
The film is backed by Dulquer Salman, whose cameo — along with the ending that teases the second chapter — was predictable but undeniably fun. It’s a wink to the audience, setting the stage for what could be an even bigger ride ahead.
So, my weekend in short? One film (Param Sundari) that made me want to throw popcorn at the screen, and another (Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra) that made me sit up, cheer, and believe in the power of Malayalam cinema all over again.
