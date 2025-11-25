Inside the Rs2500 million narcotics case linked to Bollywood circles: Shraddha Kapoor's brother and Orry questioned

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth, appeared before ANC on today to record his statement
The case reportedly began in August 2022, when the crime branch and the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a man named Shaikh from Nagpada and recovered mephedrone (MD) worth Rs1.19 lakh from him. What started as a routine peddler arrest eventually uncovered a large manufacturing and distribution network that investigators now estimate to be worth over Rs2500 million.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, appeared before the ANC on November 25 to record his statement in the case.
Social media personality Orhan “Orry” Awatramani has also been summoned and was called in on November 26 after failing to appear earlier. At this point, both individuals are being questioned as part of the investigation — they are not named as accused, but as people who may have been present at certain events mentioned by a key suspect.
A recently deported trafficker, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, told investigators that he organised lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai attended by Siddhanth Kapoor, Orry and other public figures. He also named personalities such as Nora Fatehi, filmmakers Abbas-Mustan, rapper Loka and NCP politician Zeeshan Siddique. Investigators have not yet verified these claims, and ANC officers have said the probe is still at a preliminary stage.
In March 2024, police raided a farm in Sangli district and discovered a large mephedrone manufacturing facility.
According to investigators, the unit was linked to:
Salim Dola — a key member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang, and
His son Taher
Taher was deported from the UAE and later arrested in June. Another associate, Mustaffa Mohammad Khubbawala, was deported the following month.
The network allegedly used luxury cars such as BMWs and Mercedes-Benz to transport narcotics. Investigators believe high-end vehicles were chosen to avoid suspicion at checkpoints. Drugs produced at the Sangli farm were reportedly sent to Mira Road, which functioned as a key distribution hub.
Although the investigation began with mephedrone, Shaikh has reportedly admitted to being involved in:
Cocaine
MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets
Hashish
Charas
Mephedrone (MD)
He also claimed to have set up multiple manufacturing units.
Police allege that proceeds collected from local distributors were routed to operators overseas — mainly in Dubai — through hawala channels, an informal system designed to leave minimal financial trace.
The ANC is currently focused on:
Verifying claims made by Shaikh
Establishing the authenticity of the Dubai–Mumbai party circuit allegations
Tracing the full supply chain from manufacturing to distribution
Following the hawala money movement
The questioning of public figures like Siddhanth Kapoor and Orry is part of this larger effort.
There is no confirmation yet that they were involved in drug trafficking, only that their statements could help clarify aspects of the case.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox