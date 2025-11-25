Inside the Rs2500 million narcotics case linked to Bollywood circles: Shraddha Kapoor's brother and Orry questioned

The questioning of public figures like Siddhanth Kapoor and Orry is part of this larger effort. There is no confirmation yet that they were involved in drug trafficking, only that their statements could help clarify aspects of the case.

A recently deported trafficker, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, told investigators that he organised lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai attended by Siddhanth Kapoor, Orry and other public figures. He also named personalities such as Nora Fatehi, filmmakers Abbas-Mustan, rapper Loka and NCP politician Zeeshan Siddique. Investigators have not yet verified these claims, and ANC officers have said the probe is still at a preliminary stage.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, appeared before the ANC on November 25 to record his statement in the case. Social media personality Orhan “Orry” Awatramani has also been summoned and was called in on November 26 after failing to appear earlier. At this point, both individuals are being questioned as part of the investigation — they are not named as accused, but as people who may have been present at certain events mentioned by a key suspect.

