Inside the Rs2500 million narcotics case linked to Bollywood circles: Shraddha Kapoor's brother and Orry questioned

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth, appeared before ANC on today to record his statement

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Q: What is the Rs2500 million drug case linking to Bollywood party circles about?

The case reportedly began in August 2022, when the Mumbai crime branch and the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a man named Shaikh from Nagpada and recovered mephedrone (MD) worth Rs1.19 lakh from him. What started as a routine peddler arrest eventually uncovered a large manufacturing and distribution network that investigators now estimate to be worth over Rs2500 million.

Q: Why are Siddhanth Kapoor and Orry involved?

Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, Siddhanth Kapoor, appeared before the ANC on November 25 to record his statement in the case.
Social media personality Orhan “Orry” Awatramani has also been summoned and was called in on November 26 after failing to appear earlier. At this point, both individuals are being questioned as part of the investigation — they are not named as accused, but as people who may have been present at certain events mentioned by a key suspect.

Q: Who made the claims linking celebrities to the drug network?

A recently deported trafficker, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, told investigators that he organised lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai attended by Siddhanth Kapoor, Orry and other public figures. He also named personalities such as Nora Fatehi, filmmakers Abbas-Mustan, rapper Loka and NCP politician Zeeshan Siddique. Investigators have not yet verified these claims, and ANC officers have said the probe is still at a preliminary stage.

Q: What was the major breakthrough in the case?

In March 2024, police raided a farm in Sangli district and discovered a large mephedrone manufacturing facility.
According to investigators, the unit was linked to:

  • Salim Dola — a key member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang, and

  • His son Taher

Taher was deported from the UAE and later arrested in June. Another associate, Mustaffa Mohammad Khubbawala, was deported the following month.

Q: How were drugs moved around India?

The network allegedly used luxury cars such as BMWs and Mercedes-Benz to transport narcotics. Investigators believe high-end vehicles were chosen to avoid suspicion at checkpoints. Drugs produced at the Sangli farm were reportedly sent to Mira Road, which functioned as a key distribution hub.

Q: What substances were involved?

Although the investigation began with mephedrone, Shaikh has reportedly admitted to being involved in:

  • Cocaine

  • MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets

  • Hashish

  • Charas

  • Mephedrone (MD)

He also claimed to have set up multiple manufacturing units.

Q: How was the money moved?

Police allege that proceeds collected from local distributors were routed to operators overseas — mainly in Dubai — through hawala channels, an informal system designed to leave minimal financial trace.

Q: Where does the investigation stand now?

The ANC is currently focused on:

  • Verifying claims made by Shaikh

  • Establishing the authenticity of the Dubai–Mumbai party circuit allegations

  • Tracing the full supply chain from manufacturing to distribution

  • Following the hawala money movement

The questioning of public figures like Siddhanth Kapoor and Orry is part of this larger effort.
There is no confirmation yet that they were involved in drug trafficking, only that their statements could help clarify aspects of the case.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
